Interocean Capital Has Lowered Its Stake in Kinder Morgan (KMI) by $1.16 Million; As Alleghany (Y) Stock Rose, Shareholder Qv Investors Cut Its Position

Qv Investors Inc decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp (Y) by 22.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc sold 2,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 9,008 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.14M, down from 11,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Alleghany Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $771.57. About 54,440 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 10/04/2018 – CapSpecialty® Introduces DragonX™; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $1,253.3 MLN VS $1,233.1 MLN; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Alleghany Insurance Cos To ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q-End Book Value $545.07/Share; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY OPERATING EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.24 IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Rev $1.59B; 09/05/2018 – Alleghany Corporation Buys New 10% Position in Ares Management; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Investment Income $124.1 Million; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.04 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Adj EPS $11.24

Interocean Capital Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 22.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc sold 58,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 195,882 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.09 million, down from 254,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $20.47. About 11.47M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 09/03/2018 – EPA: Kinder Morgan Altamont and Colorado Interstate Gas resolve Clean Air Act risk management violations at Utah and Wyoming ga; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS PROVINCE OF ALBERTA WILL ALSO CONTRIBUTE TO GET PROJECT BUILT; ALBERTA’S CONTRIBUTION WOULD ACT AS EMERGENCY FUND; 16/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS WILL DO EVERYTHING NECESSARY TO ENSURE KINDER MORGAN CANADA PIPELINE CONSTRUCTION STARTS ON SCHEDULE LATER THIS YEAR; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q ADJ DCF/SHR C$0.21; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – FOR KMI STILL EXPECT TO MEET OR EXCEED 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER SHARE TARGET; 15/04/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS PREMIERS OF BRITISH COLUMBIA AND ALBERTA ARE AT AN IMPASSE OVER PIPELINE, ONLY OTTAWA CAN RESOLVE IT; 29/05/2018 – Canada to Buy Trans Mountain Pipeline Project From Kinder Morgan for C$4.5 Billion; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.22; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend By 60 Percent; 15/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau set for emergency summit on pipeline crisis

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53M and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 35,167 shares to 160,169 shares, valued at $14.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 23,883 shares in the quarter, for a total of 431,446 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04M for 23.26 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold KMI shares while 278 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 1.34 billion shares or 1.57% less from 1.36 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubic Asset Limited Liability Co reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Rockshelter Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 2.06% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Ardevora Asset Ltd Liability Partnership reported 1.01% stake. Bruni J V & Co Co holds 7.17% or 1.94M shares. Andra Ap reported 0.13% stake. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd stated it has 21,918 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. The Rhode Island-based Amica Mutual Insur has invested 0.15% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 133 were reported by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Management Lc. Wespac Advsrs Ltd Co holds 2.07% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 132,919 shares. Dakota Wealth reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Cibc Asset reported 212,943 shares. Jackson Square Prns Ltd Liability Corporation reported 44,308 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Centre Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 26,730 shares. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0.01% or 3,049 shares.

Qv Investors Inc, which manages about $726.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 32,118 shares to 840,407 shares, valued at $39.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 166,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Analysts await Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $6.86 EPS, up 741.12% or $7.93 from last year’s $-1.07 per share. Y’s profit will be $98.99M for 28.12 P/E if the $6.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $12.40 actual EPS reported by Alleghany Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.68% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold Y shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 11.55 million shares or 0.92% less from 11.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Counselors owns 423 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 3,470 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The holds 0.02% or 23,472 shares in its portfolio. Davis Selected Advisers holds 0.27% or 79,419 shares in its portfolio. Security Savings Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia stated it has 300 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc holds 14,016 shares. Geode Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 156,520 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.02% or 14,947 shares in its portfolio. Shelton Management owns 0.04% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 1,081 shares. First Eagle Ltd Liability holds 644,522 shares. Leavell Inv Mgmt Inc holds 887 shares. 15,000 were accumulated by Central. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP accumulated 0.03% or 120,134 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited, Japan-based fund reported 450 shares.

