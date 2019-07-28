Interocean Capital Has Lifted Its 3M Co (MMM) Position; Facebook (FB) Holder Sands Capital Management Upped Holding

Interocean Capital Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 43.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc bought 33,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 109,894 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.83 million, up from 76,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $173.98. About 4.02 million shares traded or 18.04% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 09/03/2018 – UK ECONOMY ESTIMATED TO HAVE GROWN BY 0.3 PCT 3M/3M IN FEB – NIESR; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – IN QTR, RESOLVED A PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LAWSUIT WITH THE STATE OF MINNESOTA AND RECORDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $897 MILLION; 01/05/2018 – LAUNCH: ANZ BANK NEW 5-YR BENCHMARK DEAL AT 3M BBSW +93BP AREA; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- FUTURO (TM) SPORT, QUICK STRAP ANKLE SUPPORT, REF 47736GEN, UPC 0 51131 19692 6; 02/04/2018 – Propeller Health Publishes Results From a Large Public Health Study on Asthma; Successfully Reduces the Burden of Asthma in Louisville; 05/03/2018 – 3M Appoints Michael Roman CEO, Inge Thulin to Become Executive Chairman; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic Al Software Platform; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.50; 22/03/2018 – UK FEB RETAIL SALES -0.4 PCT 3M/3M VS JAN 0.0 PCT 3M/3M, BIGGEST DROP SINCE MARCH 2017; FEB +1.4 PCT 3M/YY VS JAN +1.4 PCT 3M/YY

Sands Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 10.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc bought 559,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.97M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $995.35M, up from 5.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43M shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/04/2018 – Facebook earnings mean Facebook gets to talk about something besides Cambridge Analytica; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS OF FACEBOOK TERMS OF SERVICE: ‘l DON’T THINK THAT THE AVERAGE PERSON LIKELY READS THAT WHOLE DOCUMENT’; 17/04/2018 – Facebook researchers are creating a device that communicates messages through vibrations on skin; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Senate votes Wednesday on effort to reinstate ‘net neutrality’ rules; 11/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Says Facebook Needs to Work on Diversity (Video); 04/04/2018 – WKOW 27: #BREAKING: House committee announces Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before panel on April 11. (AP); 05/04/2018 – FACEBOOK COO SAYS A FEW ADVERTISERS HAVE PAUSED SPENDING; 21/03/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admits mistakes, outlines steps to protect user data after scandal involvin…; 18/04/2018 – Facebook’s final conquest: Squeezing more ad revenue from the rest of the world; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: POTENTIAL FOR `SOME IMPACT’ ON AD REVENUE FROM GDPR

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 10 insider sales for $17.27 million activity. Another trade for 8,153 shares valued at $1.63 million was sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis. The insider THULIN INGE G sold 13,499 shares worth $2.70M. 9,410 shares were sold by Keel Paul A, worth $1.87M. Another trade for 3,123 shares valued at $624,295 was made by Bushman Julie L on Thursday, February 7. 1,000 shares valued at $176,260 were bought by PAGE GREGORY R on Thursday, May 9. Shares for $3.22 million were sold by Bauman James L.

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53 million and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 65,972 shares to 6,353 shares, valued at $376,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Currencyshares British by 7,294 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,866 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scntfc (NYSE:TMO).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $3.19 million activity. Wehner David M. had sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374 on Thursday, January 31. $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Cox Christopher K.

