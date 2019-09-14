Interocean Capital Has Increased Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Holding by $3.27 Million; Hodges Capital Management Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Increased as Share Price Rose

Interocean Capital Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 28.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc bought 35,167 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The hedge fund held 160,169 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.98 million, up from 125,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $102.77. About 1.57 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS THERE’S NEED FOR NEW PERMIAN PIPELINE CAPACITY; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s Alliance, Louisiana refinery restarts reformer; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger refinery gasoline units; 15/03/2018 – Venezuela’s crude sales to U.S. falls to 15-year low in February; 10/05/2018 – Phillips 66: William R. Loomis Jr. Retires From Board; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING CATALYTIC REFORMER; 12/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery completes work on gasoline units; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 2,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 51,163 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.85 million, up from 48,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/04/2018 – Aviat Networks Introduces All-Outdoor Long Haul Solution; 04/04/2018 – LogiGear Hosts Exclusive Webinar with Deliveron; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $7.90B; 18/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Industry Visionary Determine, Inc. and Ardent Partners Present a Live Webinar — CPO Rising 2018: The Age of Intelligence; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Revenue $7.9B; 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opened nearly 4% up Friday, the day after a first-quarter earnings beat. via @cnbctech; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft surge puts it on track for best day since 2015; 01/05/2018 – BALLMER SAYS:NOT AGAINST ANOTHER BIG MSFT BUY, BUT PRICES HIGH

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Phillips 66 (PSX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Todayâ€™s Trading Environment – Investorplace.com” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan Canada vs. Phillips 66 Partners – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Compton Capital Mgmt Ri stated it has 4,575 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Axa has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Moreover, Douglass Winthrop Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). North Star Mngmt reported 9,859 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Finemark Bancorp And Tru stated it has 8,949 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 177,026 shares stake. St Johns Management Ltd invested 0% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Moreover, Spc Fincl has 0.09% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). The California-based Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.31% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). M&T Fincl Bank stated it has 0.3% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). U S Invsts stated it has 6,500 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Destination Wealth Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Beech Hill Advisors Inc reported 2.04% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct owns 3,241 shares.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53 million and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 141,659 shares to 318,577 shares, valued at $17.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 20,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 316,894 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $924.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 33,038 shares to 82,243 shares, valued at $3.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Whiting Pete Corp Ne by 27,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,840 shares, and cut its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Washington Commerce accumulated 293,869 shares or 2.16% of the stock. 29,059 were reported by Eagleclaw Cap Managment Limited. Kings Point Mngmt reported 3.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Callahan Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 3.53% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Comm Savings Bank owns 2.63% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.75M shares. Glaxis Limited Liability Co holds 8.27% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 15,000 shares. First Heartland Consultants owns 15,082 shares. Family Trust holds 0.12% or 2,200 shares. Sather Financial Gp has 3.77% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 148,353 shares. Winslow Asset Management invested in 3,032 shares. Fincl Advantage holds 0.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 575 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 1.69% or 2.42 million shares in its portfolio. Somerset Com has invested 5.39% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). D Scott Neal Inc holds 1,724 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Penbrook Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 6.49% or 45,180 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft acquires Movere – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MSFT, RE, KMX – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “MSFT Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Buy Microsoft Before Q4 2019 Earnings with MSFT Stock at New High? – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.