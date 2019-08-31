Interocean Capital Has Increased Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position; Altria Group (MO) Holder Independent Franchise Partners Llp Has Trimmed Position as Market Valuation Declined

Independent Franchise Partners Llp decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp sold 1.20 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 9.31M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $534.86 million, down from 10.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $43.74. About 13.61 million shares traded or 53.95% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Interocean Capital Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 5.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc bought 22,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 407,563 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.93M, up from 385,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 8.27M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 09/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Turkish Cypriots vow to launch gas search unless Greek side pulls back; 26/04/2018 – EXXON, LUKOIL, GAZPROM, TOTAL NOT INTERESTED IN THIS BIDDING ROUND, ZARUBEZHNEFT MAY BID LATER -IRAQI OFFICIAL; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS 84% BOOST IN P’NYANG RE; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earnings, Cash Flow From Ops to Roughly Double by 2025; 28/05/2018 – Storm Alberto weakens as it makes landfall on Florida Panhandle; 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum; 19/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL BUYS LNG CARGO FOR QUAKE-HIT PAPUA NEW GUINEA FACILITY FOR EARLY APRIL – TRADERS; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: NEW PROJECTS WILL MAKE UP HALF OF EARNINGS BY 2025; 13/04/2018 – Exxon Loses Again in Court Attempt to Dodge Climate Change Probe; 19/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil buys LNG to chill quake-hit Papua New Guinea project – traders

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30 billion and $8.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in News Corp New (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 4.77M shares to 29.82M shares, valued at $370.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 105,481 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,980 shares, and has risen its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX).

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53M and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Currencyshares British by 7,294 shares to 10,866 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 1/100 Berkshire Htwy Cla 100 S by 100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200 shares, and cut its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.