Interocean Capital Has Decreased Its Stake in Mastercard Class A (MA) by $622,985 as Valuation Rose; Westwood Management Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Has Lowered by $2.58 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 1,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 41,843 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.51 million, down from 43,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $937.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $28.99 during the last trading session, reaching $1895.77. About 1.32 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s SoftBank wants Flipkart to wait for Amazon offer – Mint; 27/04/2018 – Amazon employees went on a cross-country bus tour to learn about aging Americans; 17/05/2018 – Kroger inks Ocado grocery delivery deal to battle Amazon threat; 07/05/2018 – BetaNews.com: Huawei Mate 10 Pro now $150 off, including Amazon-exclusive Mocha Brown color; 03/04/2018 – Trump attacks spur Amazon […]; 24/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Dow slides more than 600 points; Alphabet, Amazon, other tech names slammed; 26/05/2018 – Is Alexa Listening? Amazon Echo Sent Out Recording of Couple’s Conversation; 12/04/2018 – FEATURE-Chocolate forests: Can cocoa help restore the Amazon?; 03/04/2018 – Financial Times: FT Exclusive: Amazon has assembled the biggest lobbying team of any technology company in Washington…; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Trump slams Amazon for putting retailers out of business

Interocean Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Class A (MA) by 15.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc sold 2,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 14,415 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, down from 17,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $281.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $4.77 during the last trading session, reaching $277.04. About 1.30M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Bancshares holds 0.78% or 137,265 shares. 5,943 were accumulated by Ser Corp. Private Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Company holds 5,845 shares. 1,000 were reported by Crossvault Capital Mngmt Lc. Pictet Bankshares Ltd reported 2,000 shares. Arcadia Investment Management Corp Mi holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 122 shares. Cookson Peirce &, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 18,006 shares. Telemus Capital Limited Com stated it has 45,113 shares. Kj Harrison & Prns Inc stated it has 1,355 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri holds 0.62% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 23,991 shares. Ems Capital Lp accumulated 364,580 shares or 6.45% of the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Liability Company stated it has 5,731 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Liberty Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0.61% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Boys Arnold & Company owns 0.18% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 5,074 shares. 450 are held by Brandywine Global Invest Ltd Liability Co.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $19.91 million activity.

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53M and $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 7,629 shares to 344,934 shares, valued at $33.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Bk N A (NYSE:WFC) by 10,524 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,659 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 75.59 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bragg Advsrs has invested 0.75% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has invested 1.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 0% or 13,024 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 47,289 shares or 4.05% of the stock. Goodwin Daniel L has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Marathon Trading Invest Limited Com accumulated 1,283 shares. Sphera Funds Mgmt Limited invested 0.49% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa holds 6.76% or 22,197 shares. Moreover, Meritage Mngmt has 2.83% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 15,667 shares. Girard, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,839 shares. Tru Department Mb Bankshares N A owns 1.52% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 6,949 shares. 7,095 were reported by Gam Hldg Ag. Suvretta Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 51,119 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 232 shares. Spectrum Group Inc Incorporated stated it has 1.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).