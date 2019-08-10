Interocean Capital Has Decreased Its Position in Unitedhealth Grp (UNH) by $1.23 Million; Capital Guardian Trust Company Stake in Netapp (NTAP) Has Increased as Stock Price Declined

Interocean Capital Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Grp Inc (UNH) by 78.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc sold 4,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 1,353 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $335,000, down from 6,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $248.63. About 2.32 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 9.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company bought 74,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 843,517 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.49 million, up from 768,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $46.58. About 1.97M shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 24/04/2018 – DriveScale Appoints Former Pure Storage and NetApp Executive Brian Pawlowski as Chief Technology Officer; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Mid Cap Growth Adds NetApp, Exits Aptiv; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP SEES 1Q NET REV. $1.37B TO $1.47B, EST. $1.42B; 29/03/2018 – NetApp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Adj EPS $1.05; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q EPS 99c; 08/05/2018 – NetApp Cloud Volumes for Google Cloud Platform Strengthens Cloud Data Services Portfolio; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP MAKES COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION; 05/04/2018 – NetApp OKs $4 Billion Share Buyback Program, Dividend Increase — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY REVENUES GROWING IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. 6,430 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares with value of $1.50M were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53M and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 22,439 shares to 407,563 shares, valued at $32.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 72,831 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,201 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.59 billion for 16.49 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Condor Capital Management invested 0.27% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Psagot Inv House Limited has 8,100 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Paragon Cap reported 0.18% stake. Guardian Life Com Of America reported 2,767 shares stake. The Pennsylvania-based Girard has invested 1.53% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). National Ins Company Tx reported 111,225 shares. Whittier Company Of Nevada has 26,683 shares. Sageworth Communication holds 14 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Addenda Capital holds 27,505 shares. Cypress Cap Gp reported 0.34% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). D L Carlson Investment Gp Inc invested in 9,658 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Stratos Wealth Prtn invested in 10,859 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Freestone Cap Ltd owns 7,908 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Lvm Mngmt Ltd Mi owns 0.21% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 3,744 shares. 1,119 are held by Fairview Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NTAP shares while 181 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 230.81 million shares or 0.67% less from 232.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 164,273 shares. Raymond James Trust Na, Florida-based fund reported 4,195 shares. First Republic Invest Management owns 29,408 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Calamos Advisors Lc accumulated 5,330 shares. Boston Prtnrs has 0.25% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.03% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) or 402,070 shares. Destination Wealth accumulated 0% or 460 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Lc owns 814 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 3,614 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 183,722 shares. Tortoise Limited Co holds 0% or 58 shares in its portfolio. Jensen Invest Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.01% or 13,410 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 3,557 shares stake. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa has invested 0.09% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).