Interocean Capital Has Cut Mastercard Class A (MA) Position by $622,985 as Stock Value Rose; Compass Minerals (CMP) Stake Increased by Bruce & Co Inc

Interocean Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Class A (MA) by 15.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc sold 2,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 14,415 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, down from 17,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $271.23. About 2.22M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 21/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – EQUIFAX BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF 12 DIRECTORS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 16/05/2018 – IFC, Mastercard Foundation Extend Financial Inclusion for Millions in Africa; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – GILBERTO CALDART APPOINTED PRESIDENT, INTERNATIONAL; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Has $3.3 Billion Remaining Under Current Buyback Authorization; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q NET REV. $3.58B, EST. $3.25B; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’

Bruce & Co Inc increased its stake in Compass Minerals (CMP) by 133.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 140,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61 million, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Compass Minerals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $53.51. About 232,813 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 20.78% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 10/04/2018 Compass Minerals Reports First-Quarter Snow-Event Data; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – IMPLEMENTED CONTINGENCY OPERATING PROCEDURES & EXPECTS TO OPERATE MINE AT OR NEAR PLANNED OPERATING RATES FOR 2018; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Reports First-Qtr Snow-Event Data; 01/05/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS 2018 OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals: Union Representing 341 Hourly Workers at Salt Mine Initiates Strike; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Announces Labor Strike at Goderich, Ontario, Salt Mine; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Compass Minerals Rtg To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Neg; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTS A MINIMAL IMPACT ON SALT PRODUCTION COSTS RESULTING FROM STRIKE; 01/05/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS SEES FY EPS $2.75 TO $3.25, EST. $2.90; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Sold Approximately 4.3M Tons of Highway Deicing Salt Products in 1Q

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CMP shares while 54 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 30.31 million shares or 2.80% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc has 29,050 shares. The Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 5,237 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Arizona State Retirement has 24,324 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 9,100 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Oxbow Ltd Llc invested in 5,000 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Aperio Gp Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Millennium Lc invested in 90,960 shares. Vanguard Gp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Art Advsr Ltd Liability Co invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Bancshares Of Montreal Can accumulated 19,928 shares. 113 are owned by Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Lc. Moreover, Farmers & Merchants has 0% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 200 shares.

More notable recent Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Compass Minerals (CMP) Announces Kevin S. Crutchfield as New President and CEO, Effective May 7th; Will Serve as Board Member – StreetInsider.com” on April 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “10 Cold Weather Stocks to Heat Up Your Returns – Yahoo News” published on February 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why This Much-Overlooked Mid-Cap’s Feeling Saltier Than Ever – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2018. More interesting news about Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Factors Make Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $370,167 activity. On Monday, May 13 the insider WALKER LORI A bought $36,547. Fischer Valdemar L also bought $104,400 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) shares. 692 shares valued at $36,019 were bought by Standen James D. on Monday, May 13. 1,000 Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) shares with value of $53,510 were bought by Reece Joseph E.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86 billion for 37.26 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.04 million activity.

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53 million and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Etf (IEMG) by 29,450 shares to 170,019 shares, valued at $8.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Petrol Co (NYSE:OXY) by 24,377 shares in the quarter, for a total of 265,587 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).