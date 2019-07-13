Interocean Capital Has Cut Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake; Disciplined Growth Investors Has Lowered By $1.71 Million Its Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Position

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc decreased Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) stake by 0.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold 2,992 shares as Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)’s stock declined 8.31%. The Disciplined Growth Investors Inc holds 366,928 shares with $209.36M value, down from 369,920 last quarter. Intuitive Surgical Inc now has $60.76B valuation. The stock decreased 1.82% or $9.75 during the last trading session, reaching $526.25. About 732,870 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES; 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA

Interocean Capital Llc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 3.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Interocean Capital Llc sold 7,187 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Interocean Capital Llc holds 226,283 shares with $31.63M value, down from 233,470 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $356.58B valuation. The stock decreased 4.15% or $5.81 during the last trading session, reaching $134.3. About 17.54 million shares traded or 148.51% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/05/2018 – Invokana: The Diabetic Drug That Costs a Limb; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $JNJ FGFRi erdafitinib very nice data in FGFRalt bladder cancer -; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds DowDuPont, Exits J&J; 16/03/2018 – J&J SAYS DEAL CONTEMPLATED IN GUIDANCE PROVIDED JAN. 23; 05/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $37 mln in case over talc cancer risks -jury; 30/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Steelers Release S J.J. Wilcox; 26/04/2018 – J&J – DECLARED A 7.1% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.84 PER SHARE TO $0.90 PER SHARE; 10/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED CLEARANCE OF THE ACUVUE OASYS CONTACT LENSES WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY TO JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION CARE INC; 16/03/2018 – J&J says it’s received a $2.1 billion bid for LifeScan diabetes business; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on July, 18 after the close. They expect $2.23 EPS, up 3.72% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.15 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $257.45M for 59.00 P/E if the $2.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.89% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Mutual Insur has 0.16% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 2,252 shares. Raymond James Finance Svcs Advisors stated it has 46,221 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.15% or 8,145 shares in its portfolio. Profund Ltd Com accumulated 0.28% or 10,280 shares. Blume Cap invested in 0.01% or 30 shares. Etrade Cap Limited Com holds 0.04% or 2,639 shares in its portfolio. Salem Counselors holds 0.32% or 5,516 shares in its portfolio. 90 are held by North Star Investment Management. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). 10,620 were accumulated by Mackenzie Financial. Pictet Asset Ltd has invested 0.62% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Virtu Fincl Limited Company invested in 0.04% or 1,247 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt stated it has 353,045 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.22% or 79,111 shares in its portfolio. Duncker Streett accumulated 0.01% or 50 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $20.67 million activity. Myriam Curet sold $770,652 worth of stock. The insider MOHR MARSHALL sold 7,500 shares worth $3.94 million. GUTHART GARY S also sold $14.65M worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares. The insider Samath Jamie sold 458 shares worth $229,014.

Among 5 analysts covering Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Intuitive Surgical had 14 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, April 1 by Raymond James. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $610 target in Monday, April 22 report. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Friday, March 15. Canaccord Genuity maintained Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) on Monday, April 22 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aull & Monroe Management Corporation holds 47,182 shares. One Capital Mgmt Lc owns 0.68% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 27,509 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability has 2.28% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Horan Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 15,899 shares. Security Tru Com accumulated 37,927 shares. Norinchukin Comml Bank The stated it has 688,607 shares or 1.23% of all its holdings. Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation, a Missouri-based fund reported 57,619 shares. Tortoise Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 3,485 shares. Narwhal Management invested in 1.45% or 47,782 shares. 10,828 are owned by Neumann Management Lc. Curbstone Financial Corp holds 1.17% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 30,786 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking has invested 1.23% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Schaller has invested 0.28% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Camarda Fincl Advsr Ltd Company has invested 0.71% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ativo Management Ltd has 0.48% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 8,131 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity. 3,000 shares valued at $419,040 were bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A on Tuesday, June 11.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43B for 13.87 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Interocean Capital Llc increased Bank Of Hawaii Corp (NYSE:BOH) stake by 5,000 shares to 24,900 valued at $1.96 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) stake by 43,845 shares and now owns 82,088 shares. J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 15 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, January 14. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. Cowen & Co maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $145 target.