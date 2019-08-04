Interocean Capital Has Cut Its Mondelez Intl Class A (MDLZ) Stake; CGG ORDINARY SHARES (CGPVF) Shorts Up By 1.61%

Interocean Capital Llc decreased Mondelez Intl Class A (MDLZ) stake by 2.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Interocean Capital Llc sold 17,343 shares as Mondelez Intl Class A (MDLZ)’s stock rose 3.58%. The Interocean Capital Llc holds 621,793 shares with $31.04 million value, down from 639,136 last quarter. Mondelez Intl Class A now has $77.53B valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $53.76. About 5.57M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q North America Rev Down 1.3%; 19/04/2018 – EU court adviser snubs Nestle KitKat trademark appeal; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ OFFERS TO BUY UP TO $1B OF NOTES; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Mondelez $Benchmark; 2Y, 5Y, 10Y, 30Y; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Operate Tate’s as Separate Standalone Busines; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez Backs 2018 Organic Net Rev Growth of 1% to 2%; 05/03/2018 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES TO OFFER NOTES DUE 2025

CGG ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CGPVF) had an increase of 1.61% in short interest. CGPVF’s SI was 572,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.61% from 563,500 shares previously. It closed at $1.58 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walter Keenan Financial Consulting Co Mi Adv holds 0.11% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 5,120 shares. Moreover, Meritage Portfolio Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 4,355 shares. Argi Invest Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Inspirion Wealth Advsrs Limited Company holds 0.11% or 5,144 shares in its portfolio. Markston Limited Liability Corporation holds 68,422 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. California-based Dowling And Yahnke Lc has invested 0.42% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Mcgowan Grp Inc Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% or 4,029 shares. Wg Shaheen & Dba Whitney & reported 1.38% stake. Litman Gregory Asset Management Limited Liability has 415 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Corp owns 5.89 million shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt holds 0.07% or 78,704 shares. The California-based Stonebridge Cap Mngmt has invested 0.1% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 4.65M shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.91% or 9.44M shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.05 million shares or 0.31% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple (AAPL) Beats on Surprise China Numbers; Plus EA, MDLZ – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in the Offing for Mondelez’s (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, 2019 View Up – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “First Week of MDLZ March 2020 Options Trading – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Mondelez Int`l (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Mondelez Int`l had 6 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, July 31. Morgan Stanley maintained Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 31 with “Outperform”. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.40 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 Pleuhs Gerhard W. sold $1.40M worth of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 29,340 shares.

Interocean Capital Llc increased Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) stake by 3,890 shares to 304,958 valued at $86.15M in 2019Q1. It also upped Alphabet Inc. Class C stake by 555 shares and now owns 31,528 shares. Wells Fargo Bk N A (NYSE:WFC) was raised too.

CGG, a geoscience company, provides data imaging, seismic data characterization, geoscience, and petroleum engineering consulting services to the gas and oil exploration and production industry in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $1.34 billion. It operates in Equipment; Contractual Data Acquisition; and Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Equipment segment develops and produces seismic equipment in the land and marine seismic markets, and offers customer support services.