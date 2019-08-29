Interocean Capital Has Boosted Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding; Gray Television (GTN)’s Sentiment Is 1.02

Interocean Capital Llc increased Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) stake by 3.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Interocean Capital Llc acquired 12,008 shares as Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)’s stock declined 15.29%. The Interocean Capital Llc holds 337,282 shares with $19.24M value, up from 325,274 last quarter. Qualcomm Inc now has $92.92B valuation. The stock increased 2.80% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $76.43. About 2.57 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Begins Private Exchange Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Certain Investors; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ISSUES ORDER TO BLOCK BROADCOM’S TAKEOVER OF QUALCOMM; 14/03/2018 – BROADCOM ABANDONS QUALCOMM TAKEOVER BID ON TRUMP OPPOSITION; 15/05/2018 – Raging Capital Adds Qualcomm, Exits Twilio: 13F; 27/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Qualcomm to meet China regulators in push to clear $44 billion NXP deal; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS ON APPLE DISPUTE THAT CO IS ENGAGED IN ACTIVE DIALOGUE WITH APPLE- CNBC; 12/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Trump blocks Singapore tech giant’s hostile takeover of Qualcomm over national security concerns…; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – UNCERTAIN IF NXP SEMICONDUCTORS DEAL WILL BE CONSUMMATED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 1, 2018; 12/03/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS CFIUS WOULD CONSIDER TAKING FURTHER ACTION AGAINST BROADCOM INCLUDING REFERRING THE TRANSACTION TO THE PRESIDENT; 08/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime closes $600 mln funding led by Alibaba

Gray Television Inc (GTN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.46, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 93 hedge funds started new or increased positions, while 91 sold and reduced their holdings in Gray Television Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 82.24 million shares, up from 74.31 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Gray Television Inc in top ten positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 68 Increased: 52 New Position: 41.

Interocean Capital Llc decreased Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 94,513 shares to 454,745 valued at $12.55 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Invesco Currencyshares Swiss F stake by 17,458 shares and now owns 26,561 shares. Istar Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Prtn Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 22,757 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Limited Liability Corp invested 1.7% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Amer Money Management owns 28,790 shares. Azimuth Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.29% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 133,148 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 0.17% or 325,000 shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Management Co Limited Liability Co accumulated 22,400 shares. 697,486 are held by Rnc Management Limited Liability Co. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Com stated it has 55,515 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Stewart And Patten Ltd Company accumulated 17,300 shares or 0.18% of the stock. 1St Source Fincl Bank invested 0.24% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Farmers Co invested 0.07% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). The Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards & has invested 0.17% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Hartford Invest Management Co has invested 0.29% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, Hrt Fin Lc has 0.05% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 6,003 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. QUALCOMM has $11500 highest and $6500 lowest target. $85.70’s average target is 12.13% above currents $76.43 stock price. QUALCOMM had 29 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Tuesday, March 5. Mizuho downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $6500 target in Thursday, May 23 report. On Thursday, July 18 the stock rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight”. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of QCOM in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, April 23 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. Bank of America maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Tuesday, April 30 with “Neutral” rating. Barclays Capital maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Thursday, June 6 with “Overweight” rating.

Darsana Capital Partners Lp holds 6.4% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. for 8.00 million shares. New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny owns 436,445 shares or 3.42% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Act Ii Management Lp has 2.78% invested in the company for 156,672 shares. The New York-based New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. has invested 2.53% in the stock. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 737,694 shares.

Gray Television, Inc., a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.53 billion. As of February 21, 2017, it owned and operated television stations in 54 television markets broadcasting approximately 200 program streams comprising 37 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, 29 channels affiliated with the NBC Network, 20 channels affiliated with the ABC Network, and 15 channels affiliated with the FOX Network. It has a 9.49 P/E ratio. The firm also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $204,935 activity.

