Interocean Capital Has Boosted Position in Occidental Petrol Co (OXY) as Market Valuation Declined; Qv Investors Increased Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Holding

Qv Investors Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 3.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc bought 32,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 840,407 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.77M, up from 808,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 23.52M shares traded or 19.59% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO DENIES CLAIMS & ALLEGATIONS IN THE CLASS ACTION; 09/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO BANK ANALYST MIKE MAYO SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Withdraws Wells Fargo Bank Northwest N.A. Ratings; 07/03/2018 – NY Bizjournal: Banking Roundup: Wells Fargo wealth-management unit under Fed probe… Amazon checking accounts; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo’s $1 Billion Pact Gives U.S. Power to Fire Managers; 11/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO WFC.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $55; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $191M, EST. $729.4M; 22/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – ELLIS WILL RETIRE IN SEPTEMBER; 17/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO – EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT ED BLAKEY WILL RETIRE AS HEAD OF COMMERCIAL CAPITAL BUSINESS, PART OF COMPANY’S WHOLESALE BANKING GROUP; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO `THROUGH MOST’ OF HISTORICAL BUSINESS REVIEW: SLOAN

Interocean Capital Llc increased its stake in Occidental Petrol Co (OXY) by 17.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc bought 45,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The hedge fund held 311,148 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.65M, up from 265,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Occidental Petrol Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $45.09. About 10.94 million shares traded or 22.45% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS NO DECISION YET ON WHETHER TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – REPORTED AND CORE INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 OF $708 MILLION, OR $0.92 PER DILUTED SHARE

Qv Investors Inc, which manages about $726.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Now Inc (NYSE:DNOW) by 635,640 shares to 370,995 shares, valued at $5.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 1,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,210 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. Dillon Kenneth bought $222,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Friday, August 16. The insider Brown Oscar K bought 15,000 shares worth $724,200. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Wednesday, June 12. 4,100 shares valued at $203,401 were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W. on Thursday, June 13. $437,790 worth of stock was bought by Batchelder Eugene L. on Monday, June 10. 10,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $482,200 were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R.

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53M and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 6,932 shares to 67,767 shares, valued at $5.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in U S Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 12,997 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 313,691 shares, and cut its stake in Alps Alerian Mlp Etf (AMLP).