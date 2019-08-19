Interocean Capital Has Boosted Its Holding in Pnc Finl Services (PNC) by $3.47 Million as Shares Rose; Windacre Partnership Cut Its Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Stake by $86.88 Million as Stock Declined

Interocean Capital Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Services (PNC) by 91.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc bought 28,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The hedge fund held 59,527 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.30 million, up from 31,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $128.29. About 678,106 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME UP LOW SINGLE-DIGITS; 09/05/2018 – Millenials’ Parents Encouraged Them To Save, Not Invest: PNC Investments Survey; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q LOANS $221.61B; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 11.04%; 07/05/2018 – Post-Gazette: Beefing up the Promise: A big donation from PNC Foundation bodes well; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers PNC Bank N.A. Ranking; Outlook Revised To Stable; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 17%; 13/04/2018 – Commercial Lending Fuels PNC Profits; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank, NASCAR Ink Official Deal

Windacre Partnership Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 31.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc sold 804,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 1.72 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.45 million, down from 2.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.00% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $96.84. About 195,516 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/04/2018 – TIP Initiative Reports Progress in Accelerating Electronic Transaction Workflows for Local Television Advertising; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group First Quarter Net Revenue Rises 13.9% to a Record $615.3 Million; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Rev $615.3M; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media; 01/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY UP TO $200M; 18/04/2018 – Fny Managed Accounts Buys New 2.2% Position in Nexstar Media; 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 27/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.375 Per Share

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa invested in 274,754 shares. James Inv reported 0.4% stake. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Comm Lc has invested 0.13% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Appleton Ptnrs Inc Ma holds 0.06% or 3,996 shares in its portfolio. Coastline has invested 0.12% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Goldman Sachs Gru has 1.88 million shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Lord Abbett Ltd Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 321,400 shares. Stock Yards Financial Bank And Tru holds 33,435 shares. Parsec Finance Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.77% or 98,707 shares. City Co reported 4,235 shares. Finemark Bank & invested in 3,165 shares. Dupont Capital Corporation accumulated 6,333 shares. Moreover, Vigilant Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 50 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co invested 0.25% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Moreover, Adage Prtn Group Incorporated Lc has 0.26% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 850,177 shares.

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53M and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 1/100 Berkshire Htwy Cla 100 S by 100 shares to 200 shares, valued at $602,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Class B (NYSE:TAP) by 9,559 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,810 shares, and cut its stake in The Coca (NYSE:KO).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $62,844 activity.

