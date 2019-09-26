Interocean Capital Has Boosted By $701,964 Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holding; Loral Space and Communications (LORL) SI Increased By 3.57%

Interocean Capital Llc increased Goldman Sachs Group (GS) stake by 4.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Interocean Capital Llc acquired 3,441 shares as Goldman Sachs Group (GS)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Interocean Capital Llc holds 84,185 shares with $17.22M value, up from 80,744 last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group now has $74.92B valuation. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $208.35. About 936,843 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 04/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Holders Reject Shareholder Proposal Regarding Amendments to Proxy Access; 18/04/2018 – Gelena Sachs Named Business Wire’s VP of People; 16/04/2018 – International Paper at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 13/03/2018 – Goldman moves Spanish dealmaker to Madrid ahead of Brexit; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America, Goldman Clash on Aussie as Rate Views Diverge; 07/03/2018 – Gary Cohn Resignation Raises Uncertainty, Says Goldman’s Hatzius (Video); 02/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $246 FROM $231; 18/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES ENEL FROM CONVICTION LIST FOLLOWING 5-STAR/LEAGUE PARTIES’ NEW ENERGY POLICY PLANS; 09/04/2018 – Investors shouldn’t worry about the latest round of trade policy retaliation between the U.S. and China, according to Goldman Sachs; 09/05/2018 – BNP Paribas cuts stake in First Hawaiian bank to below 50 pct level

Loral Space and Communications Inc (NASDAQ:LORL) had an increase of 3.57% in short interest. LORL’s SI was 156,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 3.57% from 151,100 shares previously. With 39,100 avg volume, 4 days are for Loral Space and Communications Inc (NASDAQ:LORL)’s short sellers to cover LORL’s short positions. The SI to Loral Space and Communications Inc’s float is 0.74%. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $42.44. About 20,459 shares traded. Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) has declined 5.18% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LORL News: 08/03/2018 Loral Space Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM TO PAY LORAL $112M FOR AMOS 8; DELIVERY IN 27 MONTHS; 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM ORDERS AMOS 8 SATELLITE FROM SPACE SYSTEMS/LORAL; 16/04/2018 – TELESAT CANADA – FOR QTR ENDING MARCH 31, CO EXPECTS TO REPORT COMPARATIVE REVENUES OF $233 MLN TO $236 MLN VS REPORTED REVENUE OF $235 MLN LAST YR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Loral Space & Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LORL); 16/04/2018 – Telesat Canada Announces Preliminary Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA¹ for the Quarter Ending March 31, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Andra Ap reported 17,500 shares stake. Moreover, Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp has 3.04% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 164,958 shares. Fjarde Ap invested in 104,790 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 19,974 shares. Whittier stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Blue Finance stated it has 0.11% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Citigroup Inc stated it has 0.16% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 2,804 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 15,000 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc, Arizona-based fund reported 1,002 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability accumulated 81,248 shares. Kistler reported 0.08% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc holds 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 313 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 1,695 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. 20 were accumulated by Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.

Among 2 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Goldman Sachs Group has $260 highest and $218 lowest target. $234.33’s average target is 12.47% above currents $208.35 stock price. Goldman Sachs Group had 6 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley.

Interocean Capital Llc decreased Vanguard Total Stock Market Et (VTI) stake by 3,396 shares to 72,497 valued at $10.88M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Alps Alerian Mlp Etf (AMLP) stake by 178,079 shares and now owns 727,019 shares. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was reduced too.

Loral Space & Communications Inc., a satellite communications company, provides satellite communications services to broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.31 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm provided satellite services to its clients through a fleet of 15 in-orbit satellites; and owns the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite. It has a 16.23 P/E ratio. It also offers video distribution and direct-to-home video, as well as end-to-end communications services using satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks; and broadcast services, including DTH, video distribution and contribution, and satellite transmission services for the broadcast of video news, sports, and live event coverage.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 7 investors sold Loral Space & Communications Inc. shares while 24 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 19.77 million shares or 0.99% less from 19.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 0.17% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) or 13,766 shares. Mhr Fund Limited Liability Company reported 8.53M shares or 22.15% of all its holdings. D E Shaw holds 0% or 11,233 shares. Barclays Pcl accumulated 21,569 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc holds 0% or 49,754 shares. 50,865 are held by Glacier Peak Ltd Llc. State Common Retirement Fund owns 13,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory Inc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). 8 were accumulated by Pnc Services Group Inc. Swiss Bank & Trust holds 0% or 21,900 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 8,492 shares. Cooperman Leon G reported 287,243 shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 174,236 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership reported 93,018 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com has invested 0% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL).

