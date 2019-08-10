Interocean Capital Cut Its Facebook Class A (FB) Stake as Share Price Rose; Hexavest Increased Position in Baidu Util (BIDU) as Stock Value Declined

Interocean Capital Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (FB) by 29.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc sold 3,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 9,111 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, down from 12,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $535.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $187.85. About 11.06 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Sorry: Facebook was never `free’; 27/03/2018 – KTLA Los Angeles: Mark Zuckerberg Has Decided to Testify Before Congress, Facebook; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee: Congress Needs Hearings on Facebook (Video); 17/05/2018 – Institutional Shareholder Services recommended Facebook investors withhold support from five directors including CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica has been accused of using data that were harvested from 50 million Facebook profiles, a claim that they deny; 02/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Hits Back at `Glib’ Comments by Apple CEO; 22/03/2018 – Divya Narendra, co-founder of Harvard Connection, does not think Facebook is responsible for Cambridge Analytica’s misuse of data; 30/03/2018 – Facebook was notified that survey app at heart of scandal might sell user data; 03/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS LAUNCHING ABILITY TO SHARE HD QUALITY VIDEOS STRAIGHT TO MESSENGER; 05/04/2018 – CalSTRS Meetings: CalSTRS Ongoing Engagement with Facebook Focuses on Risk Mitigation

Hexavest Inc increased its stake in Baidu Inc Util (BIDU) by 6.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc bought 1,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The hedge fund held 29,104 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.80 million, up from 27,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Baidu Inc Util for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $97.36. About 2.90 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 28/04/2018 – BAIDU SAYS FINANCE ARM RAISED $1.9B FROM TPG, OTHERS; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of US$1.5 B Notes Offering; 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Haifeng Wang Has Been Promoted to Senior Vice Pres and General Manager of Baidu’s AI Group; 20/05/2018 – Baidu Has Biggest Loss Since October; Chinese ADRs Friday; 27/04/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Higher; Baidu Trades Actively; 23/05/2018 – BAIDU PICKS HUATAI SECURITIES AS SPONSOR OF CDR ISSUANCE:CAIXIN; 18/05/2018 – Baidu’s President Stepping Down for ‘Family Reasons’; 18/03/2018 – CHINA GREATWALL TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000066.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU ON AREAS INCLUDING ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE, SMART TECHNOLOGY; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC – PLANNING TO DISPOSE OF A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN BAIDU’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53M and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Finl Services (NYSE:PNC) by 28,446 shares to 59,527 shares, valued at $7.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,176 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,752 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Large Cap Etf (SCHX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.21 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29 billion and $7.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Ab (INDA) by 121,816 shares to 567,907 shares, valued at $20.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in B2gold Corp Util (NYSEMKT:BTG) by 294,341 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.33M shares, and cut its stake in Caltex Australia.

