Interocean Capital Boosted 3M Co (MMM) Holding; As Abbvie (ABBV) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Bank Of Nova Scotia Lifted Its Holding

Interocean Capital Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 21.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc bought 23,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The hedge fund held 133,014 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.06M, up from 109,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $166.76. About 3.71M shares traded or 32.97% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Bank Of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 10.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia bought 111,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 1.16 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $82.49M, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $72.39. About 12.97M shares traded or 11.29% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES ADDED AMZN, CMCSA, WFC, BIIB, ABBV; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Dividend Value Adds Bank of America, Cuts AbbVie; 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca: Phase 3 Mystic Trial Delayed for Imfinzi Antibody; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – IMFINZI SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVES OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PHASE lll; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie: Safety Data in the TRINITY Study Were Consistent With Previously Reported Studies of Rova-T; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – UPDATES 2018 GAAP SHR OUTLOOK TO $6.82-$6.92; RAISES 2018 ADJUSTED SHR OUTLOOK TO $7.66-$7.76 FROM $7.33-$7.43; 02/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls For 2nd Wk, Zepatier Declines: Hep-C; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – ROVA-T DEMONSTRATED SINGLE AGENT RESPONSES IN ADVANCED SCLC PATIENTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Endurance Wealth Management Inc has invested 0.99% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Nippon Life Insur invested in 0.38% or 255,400 shares. Ohio-based Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insur has invested 1.22% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Plancorp Lc owns 6,251 shares. Bath Savings accumulated 9,198 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Camarda Financial Limited Liability Com holds 399 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Walter And Keenan Consulting Commerce Mi Adv stated it has 0.86% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Highstreet Asset holds 0.07% or 20,368 shares in its portfolio. 8,216 were reported by Kistler. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel invested in 0.86% or 138,909 shares. Summit Financial Wealth Llc holds 24,420 shares. Cadinha And Ltd Co holds 0.26% or 19,642 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Renaissance Technologies Limited has 0.29% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 4.54M shares. Ls Investment Limited Liability Corp holds 0.34% or 76,255 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt has 43,607 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 insider sales for $16.22 million activity. $3.62M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. Shares for $2.02 million were bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. $1.00M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan. $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. 25,000 shares valued at $1.76M were bought by Schumacher Laura J on Monday, September 16.

Bank Of Nova Scotia, which manages about $23.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 599,764 shares to 3.64 million shares, valued at $184.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 53,231 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,064 shares, and cut its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tiedemann Advsr Limited Co holds 0.05% or 5,754 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt reported 0.58% stake. Endowment Management Ltd Partnership reported 1,480 shares stake. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0.08% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 6,700 shares. Whalerock Point Limited Com invested in 4,029 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Winfield Assoc has invested 0.55% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). The New Hampshire-based Hemenway Trust Communication Ltd Liability has invested 2.44% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Gould Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co Ca has invested 1.32% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Ashfield Prns Limited Liability Company accumulated 48,380 shares or 0.89% of the stock. Cubic Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 28,434 shares or 1.48% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 2.15M shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Ohio-based Dean Invest Associates Limited Liability has invested 0.54% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Capital Management Associate holds 1,725 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com has 0.31% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 236,140 shares. Parsec Mgmt holds 17,694 shares.

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53M and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev S F Spons (NYSE:BUD) by 28,681 shares to 87,310 shares, valued at $7.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alps Alerian Mlp Etf (AMLP) by 178,079 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 727,019 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

