Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (IIJI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP)

Both Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (NASDAQ:IIJI) and Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) are each other’s competitor in the Communication Equipment industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Internet Initiative Japan Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.56 0.00 Network-1 Technologies Inc. 2 17.31 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (NASDAQ:IIJI) and Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Internet Initiative Japan Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Network-1 Technologies Inc. 0.00% -1.9% -1.9%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.52% of Internet Initiative Japan Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.7% of Network-1 Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 17.3% of Network-1 Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Internet Initiative Japan Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Network-1 Technologies Inc. 2.51% 0% -0.81% -7.55% -14.04% 9.87%

Summary

Network-1 Technologies Inc. beats Internet Initiative Japan Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 33 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system. Its patents also comprise the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; and the quality of service (QoS) patents covering systems and methods for the transmission of audio, video, and data in order to achieve high QoS over computer and telephony networks. The company was formerly known as Network-1 Security Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Network-1 Technologies, Inc. in October 2013 to reflect the nature of its business. Network-1 Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, New York.