Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (IIJI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cool Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AWSM)

We will be comparing the differences between Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (NASDAQ:IIJI) and Cool Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AWSM) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Communication Equipment industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Internet Initiative Japan Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.56 0.00 Cool Holdings Inc. 2 0.56 N/A -4.01 0.00

Demonstrates Internet Initiative Japan Inc. and Cool Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Internet Initiative Japan Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cool Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% -132.4%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.52% of Internet Initiative Japan Inc. shares and 5.1% of Cool Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 10% of Cool Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Internet Initiative Japan Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Cool Holdings Inc. -1.06% 6.86% -20.09% -29.43% -51.05% -3.61%

Cool Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells wireless handsets, tablets, and related products to the carriers, distributors, and retailers in Latin America. The company sells its products under the verykool brand. It operates OneClick store located in the El Solar Shopping district in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The company was formerly known as InfoSonics Corporation and changed its name to Cool Holdings, Inc. in June 2018. Cool Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Miami, Florida.