Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (IIJI) and Pointer Telocation Ltd. (NASDAQ:PNTR) Comparison side by side

As Communication Equipment companies, Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (NASDAQ:IIJI) and Pointer Telocation Ltd. (NASDAQ:PNTR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Internet Initiative Japan Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.56 0.00 Pointer Telocation Ltd. 15 1.68 N/A 0.70 22.07

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Internet Initiative Japan Inc. and Pointer Telocation Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Internet Initiative Japan Inc. and Pointer Telocation Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Internet Initiative Japan Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Pointer Telocation Ltd. 0.00% 8.8% 6.4%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Internet Initiative Japan Inc. and Pointer Telocation Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Internet Initiative Japan Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pointer Telocation Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Pointer Telocation Ltd. has an average target price of $19.75, with potential upside of 29.00%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Internet Initiative Japan Inc. and Pointer Telocation Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 0.52% and 68% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 18% of Pointer Telocation Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Internet Initiative Japan Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Pointer Telocation Ltd. 2.73% 1.18% 1.38% 14.47% 32.45% 27%

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Pointer Telocation Ltd. beats Internet Initiative Japan Inc.

Pointer Telocation Ltd. provides mobile resource management (MRM) products and services for the automotive, insurance industries, and other mobile tracking markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Cellocator, MRM, and Roadside Assistance (RSA). The Cellocator segment designs, develops, and manufactures MRM products comprising asset tracking; fleet management; and stolen vehicle retrieval (SVR) products consisting of remote monitoring and control solutions, such as installation in vehicles, command and control center products, and communication infrastructure products. The MRM segment offers asset tracking, fleet management, and SVR services. The RSA segment provides roadside assistance services, such as towing services, temporary vehicle replacement services, and mobile automobile repair services, as well as vehicle body work and replacement parts installation services; and emergency home repair and other services, such as household plumbing repair services for insurance companies, including installation, water damage repair, and replacement of water heaters. The company was formerly known as Nexus Telocation Systems Ltd. and changed its name to Pointer Telocation Ltd. in January 2006. Pointer Telocation Ltd. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.