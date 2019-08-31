Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (IIJI) and PCTEL Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (NASDAQ:IIJI) and PCTEL Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Internet Initiative Japan Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.56 0.00 PCTEL Inc. 5 1.51 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Internet Initiative Japan Inc. and PCTEL Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Internet Initiative Japan Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PCTEL Inc. 0.00% -16.5% -14.1%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Internet Initiative Japan Inc. and PCTEL Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Internet Initiative Japan Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PCTEL Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average target price of PCTEL Inc. is $6.33, which is potential -7.18% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. and PCTEL Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.52% and 63.8%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.5% of PCTEL Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Internet Initiative Japan Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% PCTEL Inc. 0.87% -0.86% -3.14% -13.64% -26.08% 7.69%

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors PCTEL Inc. beats Internet Initiative Japan Inc.

PCTEL, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Connected Solutions and RF Solutions. The Connected Solutions segment designs and delivers precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things. The RF Solutions segment provides test tools and engineering services that enhance the performance of wireless networks. The company serves public and private carriers, wireless infrastructure providers, wireless equipment distributors, and value added resellers, as well as original equipment manufacturer providers. PCTEL, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bloomingdale, Illinois.