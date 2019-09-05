Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. (IGLD)’s Financial Results Comparing With 8×8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGLD) and 8×8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) compete with each other in the Diversified Communication Services sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. 44 0.00 N/A -8.11 0.00 8×8 Inc. 23 6.53 N/A -0.94 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. 0.00% -131.3% -2.2% 8×8 Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -24.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.37 beta means Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd.’s volatility is 37.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. 8×8 Inc.’s 0.76 beta is the reason why it is 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, 8×8 Inc. which has a 5.3 Current Ratio and a 5.3 Quick Ratio. 8×8 Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. and 8×8 Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.9% and 89.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 77.1% of Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.2% of 8×8 Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. 13.22% 19.7% -17.78% -37.23% -86.88% -76.76% 8×8 Inc. -5.1% -1.02% 3.25% 37.17% 21.76% 33.98%

For the past year Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. has -76.76% weaker performance while 8×8 Inc. has 33.98% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors 8×8 Inc. beats Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd.

8×8, Inc. provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions for small and medium businesses, mid-market, and distributed enterprises worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas and Europe. The companyÂ’s pure-cloud offering combines voice, conferencing, messaging, and video with integrated workflows and big data analytics on a single platform. It provides 8×8 Virtual Office, a voice as a service with a robust business feature set; 8×8 Virtual Office Pro software that enables employees and workgroups to communicate with each other using chat or text messages sent via the short message service; and 8×8 Virtual Contact Center, a voice, chat, voicemail, and email call center. The company integrates its services with third-party applications and platforms, including enterprise resource planning, customer relations management, human capital management, and other proprietary application suites. It markets its services to end users through direct sales force, Website, and channel partners. The company serves approximately 45,700 business customers. 8×8, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.