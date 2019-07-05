Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. (IGLD) and Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Comparison side by side

As Diversified Communication Services businesses, Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGLD) and Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -8.41 0.00 Gogo Inc. 4 0.44 N/A -2.07 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. and Gogo Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. and Gogo Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. 0.00% 0% -3.5% Gogo Inc. 0.00% 68.3% -12.7%

Volatility and Risk

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. is 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.03. Competitively, Gogo Inc.’s beta is 1.25 which is 25.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Gogo Inc. are 2 and 1.3 respectively. Gogo Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. and Gogo Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Gogo Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Gogo Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8.5 average target price and a 99.53% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.8% of Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 59.7% of Gogo Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 77.1% of Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Gogo Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. -1.33% -21.43% -43.33% -81.97% -88.89% -73.84% Gogo Inc. 16.34% 31.14% 65.65% -3.24% 10.54% 100%

For the past year Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. had bearish trend while Gogo Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Gogo Inc. beats Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Gogo Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides in-flight connectivity and wireless in-cabin digital entertainment solutions to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA). The CA-NA segment provides in-flight connectivity and wireless digital entertainment solutions to commercial airline passengers flying routes that generally begin and end within North America. The CA-ROW segment provides in-flight connectivity and wireless digital entertainment solutions to passengers flying on foreign-based commercial airlines and flights of North American based commercial airlines. The BA segment provides equipment for in-flight connectivity along with voice and data services to the business aviation market. Its services include Gogo Biz, an in-flight broadband service that utilizes its ATG network and ATG spectrum; Passenger Entertainment, an in-flight entertainment service; and satellite-based voice and data services through strategic alliances with satellite companies. This segment serves aircraft manufacturers, owners, and operators, as well as government and military entities. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.