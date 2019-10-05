International Value Advisers Upped Phoenix New Media LTD (FENG) Stake by $837,027; Caymus Capital Partners LP Has Boosted Holding in Range Res (RRC) by $19.63 Million as Stock Price Declined

Caymus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 240.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp bought 3.27M shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The hedge fund held 4.63 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.33 million, up from 1.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $869.21M market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.66. About 11.48M shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 20/03/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD RRS.AX – RANGE RESOURCES DRILLING SERVICES LIMITED AWARDED A CONTRACT WITH A UNIT OF ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC; 10/05/2018 – Stelliam Investment Management Plans to Vote Agaisnt Range Resources Nominees; 19/03/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Conducts Customer Service Survey; 16/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 24/04/2018 – OilVoice: [Press] Range Resources: Quarterly Activities Report; 23/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS RANGE RESOURCES ‘BB+’RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Net $49.2M; 14/03/2018 – SILVER RANGE RESOURCES LTD. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND GRANTS OPTIONS; 27/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ April 24 Conference; 23/03/2018 – Range Resources: Broker repeats ‘buy’ recommendation with 200% upside

International Value Advisers Llc increased its stake in Phoenix New Media Ltd (FENG) by 6.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc bought 279,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.49% . The hedge fund held 4.45 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.46M, up from 4.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Phoenix New Media Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $181.92 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.47% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.5. About 114,902 shares traded or 34.12% up from the average. Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) has declined 27.41% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.41% the S&P500. Some Historical FENG News: 12/03/2018 PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE $0.00; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q EPS 0c; 03/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Announces Yidian’s Financing Update; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss $9.3M; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Rev $45.3M; 12/03/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS $0.02; 14/05/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD FENG.N – QTRLY NET LOSS PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE RMB0.06; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q Rev $71M; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 26/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F

International Value Advisers Llc, which manages about $19.61B and $2.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARCO) by 348,823 shares to 7.18M shares, valued at $52.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 316,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.57 million shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold RRC shares while 78 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 271.99 million shares or 7.53% more from 252.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Systematic Fincl LP reported 131,880 shares stake. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 492,430 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 271,135 shares. Vanguard Group invested in 0.01% or 24.97M shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). 1.14 million were accumulated by Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Company. Matarin Mgmt Llc has 1.32M shares. 125,530 are owned by Snow Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership. Creative Planning reported 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Atria Invs Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. Virtu Lc accumulated 27,518 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 77,113 shares. Blackrock reported 19.50M shares. Meeder Asset Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 488 shares. Geode Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC).

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99M and $454.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS) by 154,746 shares to 2.01M shares, valued at $11.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NYSEMKT:NOG) by 2.07 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.28M shares, and cut its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $434,106 activity. $69,700 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) was bought by DORMAN MARGARET K. GRAY STEVEN D also bought $175,390 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) on Thursday, May 2.

