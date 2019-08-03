International Value Advisers Trimmed Its United Technologies (UTX) Position by $2.97 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Lincoln Natl (LNC) Shareholder Ajo LP Trimmed Stake by $97.69 Million as Shares Declined

International Value Advisers Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc sold 23,236 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 544,542 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.19 million, down from 567,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $130.81. About 2.10 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – United Tech’s Pratt & Whitney to Invest Up to $100M in West Palm Beach Facility; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING ADDED UTX IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 17/04/2018 – United Technologies Opens State-of-the-Art Innovation Center, Announces Plan to Create 100 Additional Jobs; 17/04/2018 – Florida Governor: Gov. Scott: United Technologies Creates 480 Jobs in Palm Beach County, Opens New UTC Center for Intelligent; 17/04/2018 – Expanded Service For Qantas B717 Nacelles: UTC Aerospace Systems Signs 8-Year Nacelle MRO Contract Extension; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own Collection at UTC in La Jolla, Calif; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO CHANGE IN BEHAVIOR FROM CHINESE REGULATORS WITH RESPECT TO THE ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL – CONF CALL; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.25; 26/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES, THIRD POINT GRANTED HSR EARLY TERMINATION

Ajo Lp decreased its stake in Lincoln Natl (LNC) by 80.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp sold 1.68 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The institutional investor held 399,189 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.43 million, down from 2.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Lincoln Natl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $58.66. About 2.03 million shares traded or 44.32% up from the average. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Rev $3.61B; 04/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Announces Results of The Resource Group Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – Wendy Boyd to Lead Strategic Alliances Program at Lincoln Financial Network; 14/05/2018 – The Impact Partnership announces first-ever Fixed Indexed Annuity designed for high net worth individuals, developed in partner; 14/05/2018 – The Impact Partnership announces first-ever Fixed lndexed Annuity designed for high net worth individuals, developed in partnership with Lincoln Financial Group; 13/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Advisor Recognized by InvestmentNews Women to Watch Award; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Net $367M; 01/05/2018 – Society for New Communications Research of The Conference Board (SNCR) Announces 2018 Excellence in New Communications Award Wi; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Fincl Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice Pres, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Duckworth: Duckworth-Durbin Bill to Expand the Lincoln National Heritage Area and Grow Economic Opportunity Advances in

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 155.43 million shares or 6.97% less from 167.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa has 8,119 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia owns 55,673 shares. World Asset Management reported 14,562 shares. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability reported 7,055 shares. Oakworth invested in 763 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0.04% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Plancorp Llc holds 0.19% or 8,369 shares in its portfolio. Birmingham Mgmt Comm Inc Al owns 31,600 shares. Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Com owns 5,009 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 11,200 shares. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 0.01% or 276 shares. Loews Corp holds 0% or 9,500 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru invested in 0.04% or 2.04M shares. 2.64M were accumulated by Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Co. Toth Financial Advisory Corporation holds 0.11% or 7,682 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $604,857 activity.

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49 billion and $19.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Israel Chemicals Ltd by 376,416 shares to 407,537 shares, valued at $2.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) by 21,407 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,186 shares, and has risen its stake in Telephone & Data Sys (NYSE:TDS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Tru Company holds 17,154 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. 26,959 are held by Cypress Capital. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.14% or 206,698 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.02% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 54,369 shares. Halsey Associates Inc Ct holds 0.12% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 5,732 shares. Linscomb And Williams stated it has 39,550 shares. M invested in 65,283 shares. South Texas Money Mngmt Ltd holds 0.04% or 8,090 shares in its portfolio. 12,144 were accumulated by Sigma Planning. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0.02% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 1,449 shares. Georgia-based First City Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 1.11% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo holds 0.72% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 776,340 shares. Omers Administration Corporation reported 1.55 million shares. Cypress Asset Management Tx invested 1.68% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.37% or 996,646 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. 10,089 shares were sold by Amato Elizabeth B, worth $1.25M on Thursday, February 14.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 16.27 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.