International Value Advisers Stake In Phoenix New Media LTD (FENG) Was Upped; American Express Co (AXP) Holder Gm Advisory Group Has Trimmed Stake

Gm Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 15.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gm Advisory Group Inc sold 15,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 86,670 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.70M, down from 102,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gm Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $117.89. About 2.08 million shares traded. American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino to Assume Role From David Fabricant, Acting Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Office; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-2; Presale Issued; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q REV. $9.7B, EST. $9.51B; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.63B; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 03/05/2018 – Accertify Launches Next Generation Machine-Learning Risk Management Tools; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END; 15/03/2018 – American Express Feb. Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty,; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: American Express Co $Bmark 3Y +80, 3Y FRN L equiv

International Value Advisers Llc increased its stake in Phoenix New Media Ltd (FENG) by 6.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc bought 279,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.49% . The hedge fund held 4.45 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.46M, up from 4.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Phoenix New Media Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.94 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.94. About 98,541 shares traded or 22.43% up from the average. Phcnix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) has declined 27.41% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.41% the S&P500. Some Historical FENG News: 14/05/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD FENG.N – QTRLY NET LOSS PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE RMB0.06; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Rev $45.3M; 26/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q EPS 0c; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 03/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Announces Yidian’s Financing Update; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q Rev $71M; 12/03/2018 PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE $0.00; 12/03/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS $0.02; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss $9.3M

More notable recent American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Look At American Express Company’s (NYSE:AXP) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Woman-Owned Businesses Are Growing 2X Faster On Average Than All Businesses Nationwide – Business Wire” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “American Express August credit card delinquencies rate tick higher – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Gm Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $547.47 million and $318.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 7,202 shares to 29,612 shares, valued at $3.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,304 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,628 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Management holds 0.26% or 3.42 million shares in its portfolio. Telemus Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Michigan-based fund reported 6,991 shares. Associated Banc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP). 1,679 are held by Cornercap Invest Counsel. Essex Fincl Services holds 0.19% or 5,339 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.04% of its portfolio in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) for 86,214 shares. Hartford Invest Mgmt holds 88,802 shares. 14,684 were reported by Beacon Finance Group. South State owns 27,823 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Patten & Patten Tn holds 0.11% or 7,948 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corp has invested 0.33% in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP). S&Co reported 0.08% of its portfolio in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP). Prudential Public Ltd Liability Co reported 1.14% in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP). Moreover, Montag Caldwell Limited Co has 0.02% invested in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP). Capstone Inv Ltd Co holds 0% or 37 shares.

Analysts await American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.17 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American ExpreS Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

More notable recent Phcnix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Lows Friday Morning – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Phoenix New Media Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell Investment in Yidian – PRNewswire” published on March 22, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Phoenix New Media Announces Further Investment in Tadu – PRNewswire” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about Phcnix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Imagine Owning Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) While The Price Tanked 69% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Midday Gainers / Losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 25, 2019.