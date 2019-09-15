International Value Advisers Stake in Bank Of America (BAC) Has Trimmed by $28.23 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Maplelane Capital Stake in World Wrestling Entmt (Call) (WWE) Has Lowered as Market Value Declined

International Value Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 9.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc sold 973,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 9.47M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $274.54M, down from 10.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 79.66M shares traded or 46.28% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 09/03/2018 – CANUELAS MILL S.A.C.l.F.l.A. SAYS IT ADDS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH TO THE UNDERWRITERS TO THE U.S. IPO – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – NORTH SEA MIDSTREAM SAID TO BE ADVISED BY BANK OF AMERICA; 26/04/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp Result of AGM; 18/04/2018 – Euro, yuan and rouble lead forex trading revival – BAML; 10/05/2018 – Esperion to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 24/04/2018 – Investment News: Merrill Lynch fires Chicago star broker Bruce Lee; 03/05/2018 – Bank of America Head of Global Capital Markets AJ Murphy Departing; 14/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 19% in 2018, BofA Leads; 15/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (Call) (WWE) by 16.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 20,234 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.22M, down from 120,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $72.32. About 423,743 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 17/04/2018 – Two More Championship Matches Set for the Greatest Royal Rumble®; 10/04/2018 – WWE® Adds 15 More Superstars to Greatest Royal Rumble® Match; 18/05/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC WWE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $40; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Raises Full Yr 2018 Guidance; 14/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – WWE: The World of Wrestling Turns to ‘Wrestlemania 34’ — Barrons.com; 21/03/2018 – WGNO: TV EXCLUSIVE: WWE Superstar Booker T. talks WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans!; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 1Q Adjusted Oibda At Least $30 Million; 02/04/2018 – WWE® Takes over New Orleans for WrestleMania® Week; 09/04/2018 – WWE® BOOSTS FORECAST

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gradient Investments Limited Liability owns 297,315 shares. Georgia-based Homrich Berg has invested 0.15% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Dakota Wealth Management owns 0.11% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 20,187 shares. Artemis Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 3.01M shares. Berkshire Hathaway, a Nebraska-based fund reported 927.25M shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.49% or 2.41M shares. Roffman Miller Assocs Pa holds 1.62% or 520,988 shares. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Group Lc has 0.07% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Todd Asset Mgmt Llc holds 1.2% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 1.51 million shares. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.05% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Burns J W And Co Incorporated Ny holds 0.54% or 80,457 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al invested 0.21% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cap Advsr Ok holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 62,237 shares. Mariner Lc has invested 0.79% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 13.48M were accumulated by New York State Teachers Retirement System.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Undervalued Bank of America Stock Needs to Catch a Break – Investorplace.com” on September 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Bank of America vs. JPMorgan Chase – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Investors Buy Bank of America Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: BAC, TWTR, NVDA, BB, MDB – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rising Yields Are Helping Bank Of America – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33B for 11.09 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.02, from 1.95 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold WWE shares while 80 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 54.14 million shares or 6.03% more from 51.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag owns 116,434 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Company reported 0% stake. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Com reported 28,240 shares. Provise Mngmt Gru Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 3,757 shares in its portfolio. Artisan Prns Partnership owns 677,473 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Waratah Ltd reported 9,327 shares stake. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.09% stake. National Bank Of Mellon owns 528,249 shares. Schroder Invest Gp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 146,395 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 12,900 shares. 1,335 are held by Pnc Services Group Incorporated. Pointstate LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 6,900 shares. Aristotle Capital Boston Ltd Co stated it has 0.99% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.02% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Moreover, Marathon Prtn Equity Management Ltd Liability Company has 2.36% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE).

More notable recent World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Where Is WWE Stock Going? – Motley Fool” on April 11, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “After The Sell-Off: 4 NYSE Stocks That Dropped Below Book Value. – Forbes” published on August 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “WWE® Royal Rumble® Tickets Available Friday, September 20 – Business Wire” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “World Wrestling Entertainment Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “WWE Moving NXT To USA Network Could Disrupt AEW, Fox Plans – Benzinga” with publication date: August 19, 2019.