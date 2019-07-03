International Value Advisers Raised Stake in Astronics (ATRO); Nuance Investments Cut Its Position in Diageo P L C (DEO) by $11.60 Million as Market Value Rose

International Value Advisers Llc increased its stake in Astronics Corp (ATRO) by 7.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc bought 115,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.27% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.60M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.39M, up from 1.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Astronics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $41.01. About 159,766 shares traded. Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) has risen 39.41% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRO News: 09/04/2018 – Astronics Advanced Electronic Systems Introduces New Wireless Charging Module; 16/05/2018 – Astronics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 35th Straight Drop; 02/04/2018 – Astronics Advanced Electronic Systems Awarded Aircraft Power Contracts with Multiple Asia-Pacific Airlines; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Astronics May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 3 Yrs; 09/05/2018 – ASTRONICS CORP – QTRLY BOOKINGS WERE STRONG AT $196.2 MILLION; 17/04/2018 – Astronics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 34th Straight Drop; 08/03/2018 Astronics at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King Today; 09/05/2018 – ASTRONICS CORP – SEES SALES OF $650 MLN – $680 MLN FROM AEROSPACE SEGMENT, $115 MLN – $135 MLN FROM TEST SEGMENT IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – ASTRONICS CORP – SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED SALES IN THE RANGE OF $765 MILLION TO $815 MILLION; 15/05/2018 – Astronics Ballard Technology’s webFB® Selected by Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA for Fleet Data Acquisition

Nuance Investments Llc decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 31.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc sold 71,193 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 152,838 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.01 million, down from 224,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $175.53. About 144,342 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 17.69% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 15/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC -; 14/03/2018 – Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes on Leaders With Lacqua (Video); 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SEES MID-TO-HIGH LATAM SALES, PROFIT GROWTH IN MIDTERM; 10/05/2018 – George Dickel Tennessee Whisky Releases New TABASCO® Brand Barrel Finish – A Partnership Made In The South; 06/03/2018 – Diageo North America Named Among Top Companies for Executive Women; 27/03/2018 – Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 12/03/2018 – Europe’s drinks sector tells EU it will offer more product info; 12/04/2018 – Diageo’s East African Breweries aims to tap rising spirits demand in Kenya; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka

International Value Advisers Llc, which manages about $19.61 billion and $2.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.94M shares to 1.85M shares, valued at $99.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class ‘A’ by 726 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,364 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRKB).

More notable recent Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Add Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Stock – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Astronics PECO Receives Contract Extension with Boeing to Provide Interior and Structural Components – Business Wire” published on March 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Astronics Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast – Business Wire” on October 22, 2018. More interesting news about Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Astronics Mourns the Passing of Board Member John B. Drenning – Business Wire” published on March 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Astronics Corporation Adopts 10b5-1 Trading Plan for Share Repurchase Program – Business Wire” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.88 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold ATRO shares while 29 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 20.63 million shares or 3.07% less from 21.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Minerva Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.64% in Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) or 34,647 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt owns 0% invested in Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) for 134,346 shares. Raymond James Finance Svcs Advsrs Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO). Jackson Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.08% in Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% or 13,943 shares in its portfolio. Montana-based First Interstate Savings Bank has invested 0.03% in Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO). Hightower Lc owns 0% invested in Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) for 20,205 shares. Fmr Limited Com reported 1.50M shares. Blackrock holds 2.35M shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt, a New Jersey-based fund reported 211,057 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0% in Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% in Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) or 32,963 shares. D E Shaw holds 0% or 17,646 shares in its portfolio. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 394,799 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Mgmt Limited owns 0.02% invested in Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) for 351,612 shares.

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52 million and $1.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Connecticut Wtr Svc Inc (NASDAQ:CTWS) by 89,170 shares to 403,894 shares, valued at $27.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 423,693 shares in the quarter, for a total of 522,589 shares, and has risen its stake in Umb Finl Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF).

More notable recent Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Macquarie: Diageo Poised For Higher American Sales, Market Share – Benzinga” on December 15, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Dry States: The Decline of Alcohol in the U.S. – The Motley Fool” published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The 7 Best Penny Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Diageo plc (DEO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is AstraZeneca plc (AZN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.