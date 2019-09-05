International Value Advisers Raised Bank Of America (BAC) Stake by $68.23 Million as Valuation Rose; Bancorp Del (TBBK) Valuation Declined While Eidelman Virant Capital Lowered Stake

International Value Advisers Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 31.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc bought 2.53 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 10.44 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $288.05M, up from 7.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $263.10B market cap company. The stock increased 3.50% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $28.26. About 51.58M shares traded or 0.30% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 22/05/2018 – BOFA NAMES MAYUR JETHWA HEAD OF EUROPEAN FIXED-INCOME TRADING; 16/03/2018 – MOVES-Bank of America’s EMEA head to leave -memo; 06/03/2018 – Economy & Business: MOVES-Senior energy trader at Bank of America Merrill Lynch departs -sources – NEW YORK, March 6 (Reuters); 29/03/2018 – BofA to add 600 Merrill Edge investment centers by 2020; 15/05/2018 – Qiagen Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Global IPOs Up 13% in 2018, BofA Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Poaches Bank of America Energy Banker for EMEA; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Hires Bank of America Energy Investment Banker Wheeler; 17/04/2018 – UBS Boosts Industrial Dealmaking Clout With Bank of America Hire; 21/05/2018 – PARAMOUNT GROUP INC PGRE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $16 FROM $15.50

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its stake in Bancorp Inc Del (TBBK) by 55.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.63% . The institutional investor held 79,348 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $641,000, down from 179,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Bancorp Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $537.66 million market cap company. The stock increased 8.48% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $9.47. About 367,463 shares traded or 101.52% up from the average. The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) has declined 1.73% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.73% the S&P500. Some Historical TBBK News: 26/04/2018 – BANCORP INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 21% TO $30.1 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 03/05/2018 – The Bancorp Names Jennifer Terry Chief Human Resources Officer; 26/04/2018 The Bancorp 1Q EPS 25c; 14/05/2018 – U.S. says Centra Tech co-founders indicted for cryptocurrency fraud; 08/05/2018 – The Bancorp Bank Provides SBA Financing for Tallahassee Assisted-Living Community; 16/05/2018 – BANCORP INC – CO REPORTS TERMINATION OF PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED SALE OF A $36.9 MILLION NON-PERFORMING LOAN – SEC FILING

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Value Stocks With Fast-Growing Dividends – Investorplace.com” on August 16, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Charlotte pro-bono legal program expanding focus in second year – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Our Take On Bank of America Corporation’s (NYSE:BAC) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Big impairment charge at BofA – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Adding Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

International Value Advisers Llc, which manages about $19.61 billion and $2.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 23,236 shares to 544,542 shares, valued at $70.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gold Ishares Trust Etf (IAU) by 1.36 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17.65M shares, and cut its stake in Criteo Sa Adr (France) (NASDAQ:CRTO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,675 are held by Vigilant Capital Mgmt Lc. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv has 50 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rampart Invest Management Llc holds 0.43% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 136,565 shares. Ar Asset Inc has 56,633 shares. Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 1.06% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 2.22 million shares. Argent Trust reported 225,795 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 0.97% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability owns 16,494 shares. Smart Portfolios reported 2,076 shares stake. Asset Mgmt One Limited accumulated 4.86M shares. M&T Savings Bank Corporation has 1.24M shares. Moreover, B T Mngmt Dba Alpha Mngmt has 1.14% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 105,502 shares. 44,540 are owned by Virtu Ltd Limited Liability Company. Jolley Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 168,715 shares. Arizona-based Stellar Management Lc has invested 3.58% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold TBBK shares while 44 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 44.25 million shares or 0.25% less from 44.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gp Inc owns 114,775 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). Campbell Adviser owns 10,524 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bowling Portfolio Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 45,512 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru holds 919,723 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs invested in 0% or 389,221 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) for 528,728 shares. Swiss Financial Bank holds 0% or 92,500 shares in its portfolio. 18,000 are held by Bailard. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 192,000 shares. Retail Bank Of Mellon invested in 0% or 388,037 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 168,751 shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). Strs Ohio owns 77,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Automobile Association invested in 0% or 18,110 shares.

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00M and $142.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royce Value Cf (NYSE:RVT) by 74,200 shares to 94,330 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mercantil Bank Holding C Class A by 43,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Red Lion Hotels Corp (NYSE:RLH).