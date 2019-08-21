International Value Advisers Position In Phoenix New Media LTD (FENG) Was Has Increased; Prudential Finl (PRU) Share Price Declined While Convergence Investment Partners Lifted Stake

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 19.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc bought 6,313 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 38,011 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49 million, up from 31,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $81.61. About 1.09 million shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Two Arizona youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Pennsylvania youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 19/03/2018 – PGIM Real Estate Finance and NYSTRS provide $1.1 billion loan for nationwide industrial portfolio; 30/04/2018 – William Winslow of Raleigh, North Carolina named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Two Delaware youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 22/03/2018 – Hispanicize Event Announces Winners of the Prudential 2018 Positive Impact Awards; 30/04/2018 – Two Louisiana youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 17/04/2018 – Jersey City renews $208 million government plan with Prudential Retirement; 17/04/2018 – KEN POLIZIANI NAMED PGIM’S CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, TO LEAD GLOBAL BRAND GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – Rosie Colucci of Palatine, Illinois named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018

International Value Advisers Llc increased its stake in Phoenix New Media Ltd. (FENG) by 26.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc bought 878,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.49% . The hedge fund held 4.17M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.55M, up from 3.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Phoenix New Media Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.59M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.13. About 10,849 shares traded. Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) has declined 27.41% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.41% the S&P500. Some Historical FENG News: 12/03/2018 PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE $0.00; 12/03/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS $0.02; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Rev $45.3M; 14/05/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD FENG.N – QTRLY NET LOSS PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE RMB0.06; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss $9.3M; 03/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Announces Yidian’s Financing Update; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q Rev $71M; 26/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q EPS 0c; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss/Shr 2c

More notable recent Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Prudential Group Insurance announces leadership changes, underscores focus on Financial Wellness strategy – Business Wire” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Prudential Retirement announces a new reinsurance counterparty, bringing its support to insurers that make up over 90% of UK pension risk transfer market – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Prudential Stock Gained 15% in April – Motley Fool” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “General Electric Bankruptcy Fears Put Into Perspective – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Prudential Financial declares $1.00 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

