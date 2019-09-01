International Value Advisers Position in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Trimmed by $9.54 Million; As Caterpillar (CAT) Stock Declined, Sandy Spring Bank Upped Position

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 93.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank bought 5,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 11,593 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, up from 6,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $119. About 2.38 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 06/03/2018 – CAT: RESOURCE IND. GROWTH TILTING TOWARD NEW EQUIPMENT IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q EPS $2.74; 11/05/2018 – U.S. April Caterpillar Dealer Reported Machine Sales (Table); 08/05/2018 – Caterpillar Looks to Calm the Waters After Good-as-It-Gets Rout; 25/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Industrials hit by Caterpillar, cost pressure fears; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER HAS ELECTED TO RETIRE; 04/04/2018 – Caterpillar Beating Deere Shows China Has Farming in Cross-Hairs; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in Wells Fargo Conference on May 8; Webcast Available; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar names National Grid’s Andrew Bonfield as CFO

International Value Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc sold 138,206 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The hedge fund held 3.11M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $217.73M, down from 3.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $42.78. About 2.62M shares traded or 47.88% up from the average. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CIMAREX AGREES TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570 MILLION; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q EPS $1.96; 11/05/2018 – Cimarex Energy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cimarex Energy Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XEC); 23/05/2018 – Cimarex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Adj EPS $1.82; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Midcap 400 Spdr Trust Series 1 (MDY) by 1,890 shares to 122,858 shares, valued at $42.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 1,458 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,561 shares, and cut its stake in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Fin holds 21,578 shares. Community Bancshares Na invested in 0.23% or 8,536 shares. Bbva Compass Bancshares Incorporated holds 6,918 shares. Wharton Business accumulated 2,380 shares. Cambridge Advisors has 0.6% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 12,912 shares. Sns Finance Gru Ltd reported 3,450 shares. Kwmg Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Company invested in 0.03% or 18,172 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited holds 2,760 shares. Marketfield Asset Mngmt Limited Co owns 37,055 shares or 2.13% of their US portfolio. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs reported 0.02% stake. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Farmers invested in 9,370 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Cipher LP invested in 0.49% or 45,637 shares. Quantbot Techs Lp holds 43,151 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio.

