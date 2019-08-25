International Value Advisers Position in Astronics (ATRO) Upped by $3.68 Million; Amazon Com (AMZN) Position Has Lifted by Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc

International Value Advisers Llc increased its stake in Astronics Corp (ATRO) by 7.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc bought 115,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The hedge fund held 1.60M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.39M, up from 1.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Astronics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.62 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $27.68. About 422,306 shares traded or 26.26% up from the average. Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) has risen 10.98% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRO News: 17/04/2018 – Astronics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 34th Straight Drop; 16/05/2018 – Astronics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 35th Straight Drop; 15/05/2018 – Astronics Connectivity Systems and Certification Receives STCs for EmPower® lnstalled in the Flight Deck; 15/05/2018 – Astronics Ballard Technology’s webFB® Selected by Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA for Fleet Data Acquisition; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Astronics May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 3 Yrs; 08/03/2018 Astronics at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King Today; 09/05/2018 – ASTRONICS CORP – 89 PCT OF BACKLOG AT QTR-END IS EXPECTED TO SHIP IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – ASTRONICS CORP – QTRLY BOOKINGS WERE STRONG AT $196.2 MILLION; 09/04/2018 – Astronics Advanced Electronic Systems Introduces New Wireless Charging Module; 09/05/2018 – ASTRONICS CORP – SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED SALES IN THE RANGE OF $765 MILLION TO $815 MILLION

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 70.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc bought 276 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 667 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – AMAZON LAUNCHES INTERNATIONAL SHOPPING EXPERIENCE IN AMAZON SHOPPING APP; 29/05/2018 – ViaDerma Announces Increase of Amazon Sales on the Heels of U.S. Department of Commerce Trade Mission to India; 09/05/2018 – Sears Holdings is taking its relationship with Amazon one step further by working with the e-commerce giant to deliver and install car tires; 14/05/2018 – Three out of Amazon’s 10 board members are female; 10/04/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Amazon willing to shell out US$2bln breakup fee to get in on the Walmart-Flipkart deal; 20/04/2018 – Mercury News: The unspoken factor in Amazon’s search for a new home: Jeff Bezos’s support for gay rights; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a counter move to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 15/05/2018 – Coinstar Teams with Amazon to Provide Amazon Cash Reload Sites; 28/03/2018 – Andy Dane Carter’s Unlocked Now Web Series Debuts on e360tv this April to Stream on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and More; 13/04/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces Credit Card Payments Are Now Accepted on HEMPd.Com and Updates Amazon and Consumer

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 1.94% or 21,800 shares. 429 were accumulated by Pioneer National Bank N A Or. 17,500 were reported by Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp. Kemnay Advisory, a New York-based fund reported 20,248 shares. Artemis Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 58,789 shares. Drw Ltd Liability Co accumulated 145 shares. Patten Inc reported 0.1% stake. Fisher Asset Mngmt has invested 3.33% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, New England Inv Retirement Gru Incorporated has 1.68% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,066 shares. Wunderlich Managemnt has 1.8% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Washington-based Merriman Wealth Limited Liability Com has invested 1.28% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bellecapital Ltd invested in 3.39% or 2,990 shares. First City Capital Management accumulated 757 shares or 0.97% of the stock. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability holds 2.25% or 11,682 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot And Ma invested in 258 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “4 Top Stock Trades for Friday: AMZN, GE, BABA, GRUB – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Berkshire raises its Amazon stake – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon facial recognition can now detect fear – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Flat Subscription Rate, Custom Algorithms And Mobile Plans: Meet iFlip – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN) to Open New Facility in Utah, Add 800+ Jobs – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $383.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 19,949 shares to 158,628 shares, valued at $4.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd T by 12,609 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,510 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd T.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.88 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold ATRO shares while 29 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 20.63 million shares or 3.07% less from 21.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Blackrock has 0% invested in Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO). White Pine Limited Liability holds 0.45% or 37,045 shares. The New York-based Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc holds 0.01% in Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) or 29,284 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Co has invested 0% in Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO). Invesco Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) for 27,658 shares. Mondrian Investment Limited accumulated 124,529 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 20,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 1,567 shares. Swiss Financial Bank holds 0% or 39,555 shares. Federated Investors Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 635,859 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) for 259,550 shares. Victory Capital Management stated it has 59,348 shares. Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 42,294 shares or 0.02% of the stock. D E Shaw And Commerce reported 17,646 shares stake.

International Value Advisers Llc, which manages about $19.61B and $2.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gold Ishares Trust Etf (IAU) by 1.36 million shares to 17.65M shares, valued at $218.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Criteo Sa Adr (France) (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 362,639 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.13M shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB).