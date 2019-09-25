International Value Advisers Maintains Stake in Phoenix New Media LTD (FENG); B&G Foods (BGS) Share Value Declined While Phocas Financial Trimmed Stake

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in B&G Foods Inc (BGS) by 9.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 26,406 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.40% . The institutional investor held 255,533 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.15 billion, down from 281,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in B&G Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $20. About 1.11 million shares traded. B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has declined 42.52% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BGS News: 17/05/2018 – Cardamom Market 2018: Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are McCormick, B&G Foods, Dhler, E.H. Worle, and ADM – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Otlk On B&G Foods To Negative, Affirms Rtgs; 03/05/2018 – B&G Foods 1Q EPS 31c; 22/05/2018 – B&G Foods Increases Quarterly Dividend By 2.2 Percent; 04/05/2018 – B&G FOODS INC BGS.N : BERENBERG RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS 1Q ADJ EPS 55C, EST. 53C; 11/05/2018 – B&G Foods Presenting at Conference May 16; 23/04/2018 – DJ B&G Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BGS); 17/04/2018 – KRUK SA KRU.WA – PROKURA NS FIZ SIGNS DEAL WITH BANK BGŻ BNP PARIBAS SA FOR PURCHASE OF DEBT PORTFOLIO; 15/05/2018 – B&G Foods Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow

International Value Advisers Llc increased its stake in Phoenix New Media Ltd (FENG) by 6.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc bought 279,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.49% . The hedge fund held 4.45M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.46 million, up from 4.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Phoenix New Media Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.67 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.95. About 108,186 shares traded or 31.48% up from the average. Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) has declined 27.41% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.41% the S&P500. Some Historical FENG News: 03/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Announces Yidian’s Financing Update; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss $9.3M; 26/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 12/03/2018 PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE $0.00; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Rev $45.3M; 12/03/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS $0.02; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q EPS 0c; 14/05/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD FENG.N – QTRLY NET LOSS PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE RMB0.06; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q Rev $71M

International Value Advisers Llc, which manages about $19.61 billion and $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 973,458 shares to 9.47M shares, valued at $274.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Criteo Sa (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 216,206 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.91M shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS).

Analysts await B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.54 EPS, down 5.26% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.57 per share. BGS’s profit will be $34.67M for 9.26 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by B&G Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.11% EPS growth.