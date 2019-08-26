International Value Advisers Lowered United Technologies (UTX) Position as Share Value Declined; As General Electric Co (GE) Share Price Rose, Capstone Investment Advisors Has Boosted Position

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 20.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc bought 64,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 382,772 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82M, up from 318,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.03. About 30.48M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 25/04/2018 – Safran CEO cautious on further Airbus jet output increases; 22/03/2018 – 91SL: GE CAPITAL EUROPEAN FUNDING: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 20/04/2018 – GE profit tops estimates as cost-cutting kicks in; 20/04/2018 – John Flannery should be recognized for turning around GE, says @JimCramer; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds GE, Exits J&J; 12/03/2018 – GE CITES POOR OVERALL PERFORMANCE OF THE CO; 20/04/2018 – GE’s Baker Hughes 1st-qtr profit tops view on oilfield services growth; 03/05/2018 – Printing body parts in hospital shows 3D tech’s growing reach; 09/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 21/05/2018 – GE SAYS DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $11.1B

International Value Advisers Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc sold 23,236 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 544,542 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.19 million, down from 567,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $125.51. About 1.02 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 20/04/2018 – United Technologies Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 14 and 15 March, 2018 UTC Days; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 IN SLIDES; 21/05/2018 – PIETRO ROSA TBM – SIGNED 10-YEAR, LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: $50M ONE-TIME PRATT COSTS IN 1Q RELATED TO SEAL ISSUE; 09/04/2018 – Geared Turbofan™ Engine MRO Network Features Top Companies and Global Reach; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EU set to clear $23 billion UTC, Rockwell Collins deal; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval; 31/05/2018 – Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems and USO of Indiana Honor Local Military at Third Annual Event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 15.61 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. On Monday, August 12 CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00M worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 331,684 shares. $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Timko Thomas S on Monday, August 19. Strazik Scott had bought 34,836 shares worth $279,036 on Thursday, August 15. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J had bought 10,000 shares worth $97,500 on Thursday, May 23. The insider Cox L Kevin bought 105,600 shares worth $994,752. 55,248 shares were bought by HORTON THOMAS W, worth $498,337.

