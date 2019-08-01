International Value Advisers Lowered Its Acuity Brands (AYI) Stake by $7.76 Million; Shares Declined; Pggm Investments Holding in Universal Hlth Svcs Cl B (UHS) Has Boosted by $2.66 Million

International Value Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) by 3.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc sold 64,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The hedge fund held 1.61 million shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $192.94M, down from 1.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $134.22. About 313,678 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 01/05/2018 – Acuity Brands Inc. Announces Acquisition of IOTA Engineering; 02/04/2018 – Acuity Brands Inc expected to post earnings of $2.11 a share – Earnings Preview; 05/03/2018 Acuity Hospital of South Texas Hires Tammy Holland as Chief Clinical Officer; 06/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–SUPPLIES: Visual Acuity Charts . – 36C24718Q0429; 01/05/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS ACQUISITION OF IOTA ENGINEERING, NO TERMS; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Says That Acuity’s Acquisition Of Iota Is Credit Positive, No Ratings Impact; 17/04/2018 – Impax Adds Toro, Exits California Water, Cuts Acuity Brands: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Objective Acuity Has World’s Pre-Schoolers in Its Sights; 04/04/2018 – Acuity Brands 2Q EPS $2.33; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – THIRD-PARTY FORECASTS, INDICATORS SUGGEST DEMAND IN NORTH AMERICAN LIGHTING MARKET WILL IMPROVE LATER IN CALENDAR 2018

Pggm Investments increased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc Cl B (UHS) by 22.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 108,203 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.47M, up from 88,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $150.86. About 689,452 shares traded or 1.38% up from the average. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 12/04/2018 – Universal Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. On Other; 22/05/2018 – Universal Health Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – Universal Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-Il V90 Memory Cards; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump warns Iran not to re-start nuke program; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-II V90 Memory Cards; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q EPS $2.36; 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold AYI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 35.34 million shares or 7.31% less from 38.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $2.69 EPS, up 6.75% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.52 per share. AYI’s profit will be $107.32 million for 12.47 P/E if the $2.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.37 actual EPS reported by Acuity Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.