International Value Advisers Lifted Its Phoenix New Media LTD (FENG) Holding by $837,027; Stock Declined; Private Trust Co Increased Its Holding in Darden Restaurants (DRI) by $525,866 as Valuation Rose

Private Trust Co increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) by 120.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co bought 4,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 7,950 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $967,000, up from 3,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $117.35. About 216,817 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Adj EPS $1.71; 20/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN TRAFFIC MAY BE HURT IN 4Q BY LACK OF DEAL; 16/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $105; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 12c/Basic Class B Shr; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP ADDED D, DRI, GOOGL, MA, REG IN 1Q: 13F; 20/03/2018 – QSR Operators Leveraging Gig Economy Platform Targeting Restaurant Delivery Services; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Back FY18 Sales Growth View of 13%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 16%-16.5%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY COMP SALES ABOUT +2%

International Value Advisers Llc increased its stake in Phoenix New Media Ltd (FENG) by 6.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc bought 279,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.49% . The hedge fund held 4.45 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.46M, up from 4.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Phoenix New Media Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.12M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.86. About 24,734 shares traded. Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) has declined 27.41% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.41% the S&P500. Some Historical FENG News: 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss $9.3M; 12/03/2018 PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE $0.00; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Rev $45.3M; 14/05/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD FENG.N – QTRLY NET LOSS PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE RMB0.06; 03/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Announces Yidian’s Financing Update; 12/03/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS $0.02; 26/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q EPS 0c; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q Rev $71M

International Value Advisers Llc, which manages about $19.61B and $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKA) by 63 shares to 1,063 shares, valued at $338.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 917,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16.73M shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Phoenix New Media to Announce 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results on Monday, August 12, 2019 – PRNewswire” on August 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Covance Unveils New R&D Center in Shanghai – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Phoenix New Media Share Price Presents An Attractive Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “CryptoCorner: Wells Fargo (NYSE: $WFC) to Create Digital Currency for Internal Settlements, Binance Invests in First Chinese Company, BitPay to Support ETH Payments – InvestorIdeas.com” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stock market news: August 29, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Darden Restaurants Posts Mixed Q1 Results – Benzinga” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should We Expect From Darden Restaurants, Inc.’s (NYSE:DRI) Earnings In The Years Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Darden Impresses, But Patience Is Needed – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Oil-Dri of America (NYSE:ODC) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Inspire Brands promotes Arbyâ€™s CMO to president – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold DRI shares while 176 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 104.72 million shares or 1.99% more from 102.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next Fincl Group Inc Inc reported 1,088 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Renaissance Limited Liability Corp reported 233,892 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 123,822 shares or 0% of the stock. Alpha Windward Lc has 0.01% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership holds 0.8% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) or 73,128 shares. Moreover, Archford Strategies Limited Co has 0% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 42 shares. Northern Tru invested in 1.81M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Bryn Mawr Tru holds 113,967 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Nomura invested in 6,700 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 2,509 shares. Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Systems has invested 0.06% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Captrust owns 0.01% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 1,560 shares. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada reported 1,078 shares. Goelzer Investment Management Inc accumulated 71,116 shares. Services Automobile Association accumulated 71,535 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Private Trust Co, which manages about $495.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,799 shares to 6,699 shares, valued at $1.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Steris Plc Ord by 3,238 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,014 shares, and cut its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA).