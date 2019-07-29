International Value Advisers Lifted Its Phoenix New Media LTD (FENG) Holding by $3.51 Million; Stock Value Rose; Benedict Financial Advisors Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) Has Lifted by $375,476

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 8.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc bought 6,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,722 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66M, up from 72,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $57.01. About 2.69 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon begins 2018 with strong momentum; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SAYS 5G DEPLOYMENT PROGRESSING AS PLANNED; ‘QUICKLY APPROACHING’ INITIAL LAUNCH OF RESIDENTIAL BROADBAND SERVICE LATER THIS YR; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s $4 Billion Tax Break Nearly Covers Its Yahoo Purchase; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Capital Spending $17 Billion to $17.8 Billion; 12/05/2018 – Verizon customers can donate to support Hawaii disaster relief efforts with text-to-donate campaign; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Boost 2018 EPS by 55 Cents to 65 Cents; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Generate Net $3.5 Billion to $4 Billion Uplift to 2018 Cash Flow From Ops; 06/03/2018 – Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower; 30/04/2018 – Can T-Mobile/Sprint Compete With Verizon and AT&T (Video); 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B

International Value Advisers Llc increased its stake in Phoenix New Media Ltd. (FENG) by 26.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc bought 878,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.17M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.55M, up from 3.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Phoenix New Media Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.19M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.0215 during the last trading session, reaching $2.8885. About 17,913 shares traded. Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) has declined 2.15% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FENG News: 03/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Announces Yidian’s Financing Update; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 14/05/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD FENG.N – QTRLY NET LOSS PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE RMB0.06; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q Rev $71M; 12/03/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS $0.02; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q EPS 0c; 12/03/2018 PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE $0.00; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Rev $45.3M; 26/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss $9.3M

International Value Advisers Llc, which manages about $19.61B and $2.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 138,206 shares to 3.11M shares, valued at $217.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) by 2.12 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.53 million shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class ‘A’.

More notable recent Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Dow drops more than 250 points, continuing this month’s slide on trade war fears – CNBC” on May 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mallinckrodt: One-Year Review – Seeking Alpha” published on April 08, 2019, Techcrunch.com published: “Ruhnn, a Chinese startup that makes influencers, raises $125M in U.S. IPO – TechCrunch” on April 03, 2019. More interesting news about Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Brightcove Inc (BCOV) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd (BEDU) CEO Derek Feng on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Flossbach Von Storch Ag stated it has 0.35% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Inc LP invested in 0% or 60 shares. Cwm Lc has invested 0.22% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cincinnati Indemnity Communications reported 34,300 shares stake. Summit Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 0.2% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Quantum Capital, a California-based fund reported 21,680 shares. Df Dent & reported 13,266 shares. Palisade Cap Mngmt Ltd Company Nj accumulated 122,496 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Pennsylvania Tru has invested 0.07% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). S&T Comml Bank Pa reported 72,267 shares stake. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.8% or 379,816 shares. Parkside Fin Fincl Bank And Tru owns 10,908 shares. Twin Capital Mngmt reported 352,100 shares. 405,301 were accumulated by Cincinnati. Scholtz And Co Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.34% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).