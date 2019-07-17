International Value Advisers Lifted Bank Of America (BAC) Holding by $68.23 Million; Puzo Michael J Stake In Becton Dickinson (BDX) Was Upped

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 335.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 3,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,248 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, up from 975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $251.75. About 479,987 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551); 12/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® K2 EDTA (K2E) 3.6mg Blood Collection Tube (13 x 75 mm x 2.0 mL). Catalog Numbe; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 23/04/2018 – BD Board Declares Dividends; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 14/05/2018 – Cipher Capital Adds Occidental, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer(R) Blood Collection Tubes

International Value Advisers Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 31.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc bought 2.53M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10.44M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $288.05M, up from 7.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $276.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $29.58. About 60.10M shares traded or 27.02% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch keeps approach despite U.S. fiduciary rule changes -memo; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q TRADING REV. EX-DVA $4.1B, EST. $4.14B; 10/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH’S SHARMA: FED TIGHTENING `UNDER PRICED’ BY MARKET; 17/04/2018 – Tech giants remain most crowded trade for third month running – BAML survey; 16/04/2018 – BofA’s profit rises on higher interest rates, loan growth; 14/05/2018 – Alcoa Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Bank of America Head of Global Capital Markets AJ Murphy Departing; 27/05/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Bank of America Unveils AIDriven Virtual Financial Assistant; 23/05/2018 – Yelp to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 14/05/2018 – Evolent Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

International Value Advisers Llc, which manages about $19.61 billion and $2.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 64,655 shares to 1.61 million shares, valued at $192.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class ‘A’ by 726 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,364 shares, and cut its stake in Qurate Retail Inc. Series A.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) by 8,896 shares to 23,900 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Limited by 8,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,790 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

