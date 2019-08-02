International Value Advisers Holding in Phoenix New Media LTD (FENG) Raised as Stock Value Declined; Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Has Decreased Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Position by $308,490

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 2.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc sold 1,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 38,967 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.67 million, down from 40,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $274.33. About 176,349 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

International Value Advisers Llc increased its stake in Phoenix New Media Ltd. (FENG) by 26.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc bought 878,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.49% . The hedge fund held 4.17M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.55 million, up from 3.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Phoenix New Media Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.02M market cap company. It closed at $2.68 lastly. It is down 27.41% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.41% the S&P500. Some Historical FENG News: 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss $9.3M; 12/03/2018 PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE $0.00; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q Rev $71M; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q EPS 0c; 03/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Announces Yidian’s Financing Update; 12/03/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS $0.02; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Rev $45.3M; 14/05/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD FENG.N – QTRLY NET LOSS PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE RMB0.06; 26/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15B for 23.81 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa owns 54,396 shares or 2.54% of their US portfolio. Homrich & Berg invested 0.05% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada invested in 0.26% or 2.23M shares. Highlander Capital Ltd reported 0.04% stake. Becker Cap Mgmt holds 0.09% or 9,315 shares. Cohen Cap owns 5.13% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 77,685 shares. National Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Adell Harriman And Carpenter accumulated 0% or 12,542 shares. Sandler Capital stated it has 1.37% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Investment Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Company holds 0.97% or 14,975 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). The New Hampshire-based Ledyard Commercial Bank has invested 0.16% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Maverick Ltd invested in 0.1% or 26,370 shares. Of Vermont reported 40,729 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Modera Wealth Limited Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $789.30 million and $338.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 15,456 shares to 274,570 shares, valued at $11.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 55,767 shares in the quarter, for a total of 886,011 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

International Value Advisers Llc, which manages about $19.61B and $2.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 2.42 million shares to 8.68 million shares, valued at $108.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class ‘C’ by 2,303 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,961 shares, and cut its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO).