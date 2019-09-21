International Value Advisers Holding in Phoenix New Media LTD (FENG) Has Increased by $837,027; Cleararc Capital Has Trimmed United Parcel Service (UPS) Holding by $669,809

International Value Advisers Llc increased its stake in Phoenix New Media Ltd (FENG) by 6.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc bought 279,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.49% . The hedge fund held 4.45 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.46M, up from 4.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Phoenix New Media Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.12 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.97. About 17,909 shares traded. Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) has declined 27.41% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.41% the S&P500. Some Historical FENG News: 26/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss $9.3M; 12/03/2018 PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE $0.00; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Rev $45.3M; 12/03/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS $0.02; 03/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Announces Yidian’s Financing Update; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q Rev $71M; 14/05/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD FENG.N – QTRLY NET LOSS PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE RMB0.06; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q EPS 0c

Cleararc Capital Inc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 38.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc sold 6,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 10,389 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.07M, down from 16,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $120.7. About 5.27 million shares traded or 57.15% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 11/04/2018 – Al Expo: Hottest Start-Ups and Innovators across Al & IoT to Arrive at the Al Expo Global in One Week; 14/05/2018 – UPS to create over 500 jobs with new UK delivery centre; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Thornton, CO 2015A Tax Incre & Rfdg Bnd Rtg To ‘A+’; 26/04/2018 – UPS SAYS ABOUT 70% FINISHED WITH $2 BILLION EUROPE INVESTMENT; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2019 World Growth Forecast to 3.9% from 3.6%; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS SAYS SEEKING TO LAUNCH IN-HOME DELIVERY OPTION FOR BULKY GOODS; 07/03/2018 – Coriant Groove™ G30 Sets New Industry Benchmarks — Doubles the Density, Halves the Power, and Ups the Speed by 50%; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2018 Eurozone Growth Forecast to 2.3% from 2.1%; 26/04/2018 – UPS TO HOST CONFERENCE IN FEW MONTHS ON TRANSFORMATION PROGRAM; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spain’s Balearic Islands To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Positive

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brandywine Glob Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.43% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 599,009 shares. Webster National Bank & Trust N A holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 843 shares. Zevin Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 99,946 shares. Adams Asset Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0.53% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Hussman Strategic Advsr reported 0.29% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Veritas Investment Management Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 1,300 shares. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa holds 7,190 shares. Jensen Inv Mngmt Inc holds 2.41% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 2.05M shares. 14,788 were reported by Sunbelt Secs Inc. Putnam Investments Ltd Com owns 6,420 shares. Moreover, Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab has 0.01% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 33,632 shares. Gideon Cap Advisors Incorporated accumulated 11,216 shares. Iat Reinsurance Limited accumulated 1,900 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bell Retail Bank has invested 1.11% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Pettyjohn Wood And White reported 0.24% stake.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.72 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “UPS Appoints New Chief Sustainability Officer NYSE:UPS – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “UPS Details Drone Plans In Federal Exemption Request – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “FedEx: The Struggles Continue – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “UPS unveils ‘breakthrough’ hybrid trucks that switch to EV mode – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “FedEx, UPS jockey with Amazon as tech giant expands into shipping – CNBC” with publication date: September 01, 2019.