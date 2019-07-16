International Value Advisers Holding in Bank Of America (BAC) Raised as Share Value Declined; Nfc Investments Lowered Its Position in Greenlight Cap Re LTD (GLRE) by $766,970 as Shares Declined

Nfc Investments Llc decreased its stake in Greenlight Cap Re Ltd (GLRE) by 61.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nfc Investments Llc sold 76,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 48,303 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $525,000, down from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nfc Investments Llc who had been investing in Greenlight Cap Re Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $321.28M market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.75. About 80,077 shares traded. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) has declined 30.30% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.73% the S&P500. Some Historical GLRE News: 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY; 24/04/2018 – NFLX, TSLA, GM and 1 more: Social Capital is long all of Greenlight’s shorts, the afternoon just got interesting #sohn2018 – ! $NFLX $TSLA $GM $GLRE; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT BOOSTED ESV, FIVE, BHF IN 1Q: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Odonate Therapeutics, Greenlight Reinsurance, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, GTx,; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: DAVID EINHORN OF GREENLIGHT CAPITAL SAYS HE IS SHORT BOND INSURER ASSURED GUARANTY AGO.N; 18/05/2018 – Enel, Iberdrola Get Brazil Antitrust Greenlight for Eletropaulo Bids; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN UNDER ARMOUR INC; 15/05/2018 – Greenlight Capital Discloses Holdings as of Quarter-End; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re Management Believes Greenlight Re Should Not Be Classified as a PFIC; 01/05/2018 – DAVID EINHORN TALKS ON GREENLIGHT RE’S EARNINGS CALL

International Value Advisers Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 31.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc bought 2.53 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10.44M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $288.05 million, up from 7.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $270.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $28.91. About 38.59M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 18/05/2018 – BAML Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 18 (Table); 30/04/2018 – NewLink Genetics at Bank of America Conference May 17; 16/05/2018 – Crispr Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Cryptocurrencies as a payment system are ‘troubling,” Bank of America cyber tech chief says; 17/05/2018 – Bank of America Favored by 23 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 10/05/2018 – Cryptocurrencies are standing in the way of authorities catching “bad guys,” a Bank of America official said; 05/03/2018 – Consumer discretionary overtook tech as the most crowded sector last month, data from Bank of America Merrill Lynch shows; 07/03/2018 – Senior RMBS Trader Choran Is Said to Retire From Bank of America; 16/05/2018 – Bank of America at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 13/03/2018 – eFinancialCareer: Bank of America lost two of its most senior equity derivatives traders

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold GLRE shares while 28 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 16.91 million shares or 2.03% less from 17.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Blackrock Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) for 2.19M shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Moreover, Clearbridge Invs Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) for 28,000 shares. Nfc Limited Liability holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) for 48,303 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Davis Selected Advisers reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). 343,562 were accumulated by Geode Capital Limited Liability Company. 25,345 were reported by Symons Capital. Vanguard Group Incorporated holds 2.39 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Veritable Lp reported 40,000 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) or 48,922 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Moody Bankshares Trust Division has invested 0% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Pnc Fincl Serv Gp holds 0% or 2,635 shares in its portfolio.

Nfc Investments Llc, which manages about $1.00 billion and $338.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 18,651 shares to 136,755 shares, valued at $11.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Lessons From The Hedge Fund Manager Who Lost Big Time… – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Greenlight Capital Re: Tesla Brings Einhorn From Hero To Zero And Back – Seeking Alpha” published on May 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AM Best Revises Outlooks to Negative for Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Greenlight Capital Re: A Stock You Should Stay Away From – Seeking Alpha” published on February 22, 2016 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stanphyl Capital Letter – February 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spc Fincl reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Rbf Limited Liability Com holds 3.67% or 1.13M shares in its portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers Incorporated stated it has 16,018 shares. Kdi Capital Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.21% or 21,839 shares. Cardinal Capital Management Incorporated reported 1.08% stake. Hudock Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 20,001 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 14,600 shares. Intersect Cap Lc, California-based fund reported 34,303 shares. Aviance Cap Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 78,227 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund has invested 1.08% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Tiemann Investment Ltd reported 16,440 shares. 1.51M are held by Davis Selected Advisers. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 13.00 million shares. Iberiabank accumulated 16,514 shares. Newman Dignan And Sheerar Inc holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 60,827 shares.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Is BAC Stock Ready to Go to $40 or $20? – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Analyst Upgrades BAC Stock, Targets 32% Upside – Schaeffers Research” published on June 18, 2019, Barrons.com published: “Bank of America, PNC, and 2 Other Banks That Aced the Dodd-Frank Act Stress Test – Barron’s” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stress tests put bank dividends on watch – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Financial Stocks to Trade Into Earnings – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 09, 2019.