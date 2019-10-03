International Value Advisers Has Raised Stake in Phoenix New Media LTD (FENG); Capital Impact Advisors Has Increased Genomic Health (GHDX) Position by $631,512

International Value Advisers Llc increased its stake in Phoenix New Media Ltd (FENG) by 6.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc bought 279,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.49% . The hedge fund held 4.45M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.46 million, up from 4.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Phoenix New Media Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.84 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.65. About 31,877 shares traded. Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) has declined 27.41% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.41% the S&P500. Some Historical FENG News: 12/03/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS $0.02; 12/03/2018 PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE $0.00; 03/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Announces Yidian’s Financing Update; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q Rev $71M; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q EPS 0c; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss $9.3M; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Rev $45.3M; 26/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 14/05/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD FENG.N – QTRLY NET LOSS PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE RMB0.06; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss/Shr 2c

Capital Impact Advisors Llc increased its stake in Genomic Health Inc (GHDX) by 45.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Impact Advisors Llc bought 11,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.30% . The institutional investor held 35,942 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03 million, up from 24,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Impact Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genomic Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $68. About 66,108 shares traded. Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) has risen 39.36% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.36% the S&P500. Some Historical GHDX News: 08/03/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH INC – SEES 2018 GAAP EPS OF $ 0.16 TO $ 0.22; 19/04/2018 – NHS Gaps Stall Benefits of Genomic Data for U.K. Health Care; 02/05/2018 – Genomic Health 1Q Rev $92.6M; 08/03/2018 – RPT-GENOMIC HEALTH INC – IN CONNECTION TO THE SHIFT IN FOCUS, CO WILL REDUCE POSITIONS BY ABOUT 10 PCT; 08/03/2018 – RPT-GENOMIC HEALTH – IN 2018, PLANS TO DIRECT RESOURCES TO EXPAND ITS ONCOTYPE DX OFFERING; 08/03/2018 – Genomic Health Sees FY18 EPS 16c-EPS 22c; 23/05/2018 – Major Cancer Center Further Advances Oncology Research by Integrating Genomic Data Into Medidata’s eClinical Platform; 02/05/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH 1Q REV. $92.6M, EST. $89.1M; 06/03/2018 – Shivom Partnership With Genetic Technologies Will Enable Better Cancer Prediction and Prevention Through Mass Genomic Data; 23/04/2018 – Genomic Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Exact Sciences, Genomic Health to combine in $2.8B deal – Milwaukee – Milwaukee Business Journal” published on July 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “The $100 Billion Investing Opportunity That Could Revolutionize Cancer Treatment – Motley Fool” on February 10, 2019. More interesting news about Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Genomic Health (GHDX) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Genomic Health +7.9% on move to SmallCap 600 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Capital Impact Advisors Llc, which manages about $127.23M and $272.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twilio Inc by 6,409 shares to 11,979 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 5,492 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,772 shares, and cut its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH).

Since April 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $13.16 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.96, from 1.95 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 41 investors sold GHDX shares while 56 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 2.89% less from 33.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Emory University has invested 1.76% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). State Street Corporation has 1.71 million shares. Atria Lc owns 62,386 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Co accumulated 0.03% or 45,400 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 93,191 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aperio Grp Limited Co reported 3,699 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 37,414 shares. Acadian Asset Limited owns 1.04 million shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd owns 96,676 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Rech Inc has 0.01% invested in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 0% or 5,968 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Llc accumulated 2.81 million shares. Moreover, Scout Invs has 0.12% invested in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) for 109,268 shares. Assetmark Inc holds 0% or 12 shares.

More notable recent Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Feng Lin, MD, Ph.D., Joins Therapeutic Solutions International as Chief Scientific Officer – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mining A Few Stocks At The PDAC – Seeking Alpha” published on March 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stock market news: August 29, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: Discouraging Data – Investorplace.com” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tencent-backed news app Qutoutiao seeks to list 16M ADS – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2018.