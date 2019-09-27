International Value Advisers Has Raised Holding in Phoenix New Media LTD (FENG) by $837,027; Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Share Value Declined While Oak Associates LTD Trimmed Its Position by $484,700

Oak Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc. (UBNT) by 28.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd sold 3,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.16% . The institutional investor held 9,510 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25M, down from 13,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Ubiquiti Networks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81B market cap company. It closed at $110.59 lastly. It is up 55.04% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.04% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 09/04/2018 – UBNT INVESTORS NOTICE: Lieff Cabraser Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc; 13/03/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc; 16/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 23, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT); 21/04/2018 – DJ Ubiquiti Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBNT); 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Adj EPS 98c; 13/03/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS BOARD APPROVES NEW $200M BUYBACK; 16/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks Repatriated $677.2M in Cash From Foreign Subsidiaries to U.S. Banks in 3Q; 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Preferred Apartment Communities, Ubiquiti Networks, Infinity Property and Casualty, Cara Therapeutic

International Value Advisers Llc increased its stake in Phoenix New Media Ltd (FENG) by 6.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc bought 279,009 shares as the company's stock declined 33.49% . The hedge fund held 4.45M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.46 million, up from 4.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Phoenix New Media Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.12M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.86. About 34,654 shares traded. Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) has declined 27.41% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.41% the S&P500.



International Value Advisers Llc, which manages about $19.61 billion and $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 973,458 shares to 9.47M shares, valued at $274.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Criteo Sa (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 216,206 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.91M shares, and cut its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI).

