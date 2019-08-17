International Value Advisers Has Lowered United Technologies (UTX) Stake as Market Value Declined; Ringcentral (RNG) Holder Scge Management LP Boosted Position

International Value Advisers Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc sold 23,236 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 544,542 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.19M, down from 567,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $125.05. About 2.42 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion; 04/05/2018 – Loeb and United Technologies spar over break-up; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: 1Q GTF DELIVERIES LOWER THAN EXPECTED, ON TRACK FOR YR; 24/04/2018 – United Tech’s sales rise 10.3 percent; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH HOLDER THIRD POINT CALLS FOR CO. TO SPLIT INTO 3; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S LEDUC: PRATT FIXING KNIFE-EDGE SEAL ISSUE IN GTF ENGINE; 07/03/2018 – U.S. F-35 fighter modernization could cost $16 bln through 2024; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF AKS FOR COMMISSION TO EXTEND DEADLINES; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SAYS ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL TO CLOSE IN MONTH OR TWO

Scge Management Lp increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 125.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scge Management Lp bought 250,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The hedge fund held 449,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.40 million, up from 198,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scge Management Lp who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $138.61. About 504,769 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 23/04/2018 – DJ RingCentral Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNG); 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees FY18 Rev $638M-$647M; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Contact Center; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.58, REV VIEW $633.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q REV. $150.3M, EST. $145.4M; 15/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 14C TO 16C, EST. 13C; 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 16/03/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $66

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Provident Tru holds 0.02% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 4,649 shares. The France-based Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 61,392 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 83,612 shares. White Pine Cap Ltd Liability owns 6,385 shares. Partnervest Advisory Ltd, California-based fund reported 3,767 shares. Garrison Bradford & Inc stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Foothills Asset Mgmt invested in 0.16% or 1,584 shares. Spears Abacus Advsr Lc holds 2,204 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Lee Danner & Bass owns 1.32% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 93,250 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 51,070 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Cannell Peter B & Inc reported 45,452 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. 61,484 were accumulated by Oppenheimer &. Allstate holds 37,073 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pershing Square’s 13F Shows New Stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-B), Exits United Technologies (UTX) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bill Ackman Comments on United Technologies Corp – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “With Volatility Set to Explode, 4 Jefferies Value Stocks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies says Raytheon merger will return $20B to shareholders by 2023 – Boston Business Journal” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 15.55 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

