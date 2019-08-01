International Value Advisers Has Lowered Holding in Baidu Adr (BIDU) by $1.70 Million; Hodges Capital Management Lowered Its Stake in Conns (CONN) as Shares Declined

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Conns Inc (CONN) by 7.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc sold 30,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.13% . The institutional investor held 389,635 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.91 million, down from 420,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Conns Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $667.81M market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $20.92. About 21,807 shares traded. Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) has declined 38.55% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CONN News: 09/03/2018 Conn’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Conn’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s 4Q EPS 10c; 24/05/2018 – Conn’s, Inc. Announces Closing of Amended and Restated $650 Million Credit Facility; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s 4Q Rev $420.4M; 28/03/2018 – American Greed First Look: ‘Conn’s Job’; 05/04/2018 – On the earnings front, Monsanto, RPM International, and Conn’s are all scheduled to report; 24/05/2018 – Conn’s, Inc. Announces Closing of Amended and Restated $650 M Credit Facility; 20/04/2018 – DJ Conn’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CONN); 05/04/2018 – CONN’S INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $420.4 MLN VS $432.8 MLN

International Value Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc. Adr (BIDU) by 2.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc sold 10,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The hedge fund held 363,904 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.99 million, down from 374,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc. Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $111.63. About 279,995 shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 22/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS FIRST BATCH OF LICENSES TO CONDUCT ROAD TESTS FOR AU; 07/03/2018 – ATOMWISE – NEW INVESTORS IN SERIES A FINANCING INCLUDE BAIDU VENTURES, TENCENT, AND DOLBY FAMILY VENTURE VENTURES; 21/05/2018 – After Divestiture, Baidu No Longer Will Have Effective Control of Global DU Business; 16/03/2018 – Caixin: Quick Take: Baidu Invests in Smart-TV Maker; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC – COMPANY IS PLANNING TO DISPOSE OF A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN BAIDU’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS; 02/04/2018 – PrecisionTrade365: Exclusive content. April 2- 6, 2018ETFs guide; 15/03/2018 – China depository receipts to be launched soon – Shanghai Securities News; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Entered Into Definitive Agreements With Certain Investors Relating to the Divestiture of Its Fincl Service Business, or Fincl Services Group; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU’S LU QI TO STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT, COO: SINA.COM; 21/05/2018 – After Divestiture, Baidu Will Own Approximately 34% of Global DU Business’s Outstanding Shrs

Since June 4, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $50,880 was bought by Shein Oded. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $179,729 was made by Saunders William E Jr on Wednesday, June 5. HAWORTH JAMES H had bought 2,240 shares worth $39,565 on Wednesday, June 5. $200,358 worth of Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) shares were bought by Miller Norman. On Tuesday, June 4 MARTIN BOB L bought $453,184 worth of Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) or 26,600 shares.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $988.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goosehead Ins Inc Cl A by 98,355 shares to 384,525 shares, valued at $10.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arcosa Inc by 23,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,456 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, down 10.53% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CONN’s profit will be $16.28M for 10.25 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Conn's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.07% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.93, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold CONN shares while 24 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 22.91 million shares or 7.11% more from 21.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Investment Inc accumulated 1,614 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). 201,926 are owned by Parametric Associates Limited Company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board invested in 0% or 21,400 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Symphony Asset Limited reported 0.06% stake. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 0% stake. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 7,846 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Barclays Public Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) for 51,756 shares. Bogle Inv Mgmt LP De holds 0.08% or 43,623 shares. Prudential Financial has invested 0.01% in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 37,687 shares. Minnesota-based Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc reported 77,616 shares stake.

