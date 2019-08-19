International Value Advisers Has Lowered Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Holding by $9.54 Million; Icon Advisers Position in Teleflex (TFX) Has Cut by $12.91 Million

Icon Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (TFX) by 93.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc sold 42,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.07% . The institutional investor held 3,200 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $967,000, down from 45,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Teleflex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $369.81. About 154,364 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 30/05/2018 – Teleflex at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 31/05/2018 – Teleflex to Showcase Key Anesthesia Products at Euroanesthesia 2018 (“ESA”) in Copenhagen; 11/05/2018 – Teleflex Incorporated Hosts Analyst & Investor Day; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex Cuts FY18 View To EPS $5.45-EPS $5.55; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM A RANGE OF BETWEEN $9.55 AND $9.75 TO A RANGE OF BETWEEN $9.70 AND $9.90; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $9.70-Adj EPS $9.90; 18/05/2018 – Teleflex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – NEW RESTRUCTURING PLAN TO FURTHER IMPROVE COMPANY COST STRUCTURE ANNOUNCED; 16/05/2018 – Teleflex to Introduce the New TrapLiner® Catheter in Europe and Showcase the Arrow® AC3 Optimus™ Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE RANGE FOR CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH OF BETWEEN 12% AND 13%

International Value Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc sold 138,206 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The hedge fund held 3.11M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $217.73 million, down from 3.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.17B market cap company. The stock increased 6.62% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $41.05. About 2.57M shares traded or 47.64% up from the average. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold TFX shares while 127 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.39 million shares or 10.12% less from 44.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Liability Com owns 3,508 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 8,953 shares. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Lord Abbett And Communication Ltd Llc holds 218,570 shares. Manufacturers Life Communications The has invested 0.02% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). British Columbia Inv Corp, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 8,513 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 0.04% or 2,400 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited owns 22,482 shares. Stonebridge Management has invested 0.15% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Parallax Volatility Advisers L P, California-based fund reported 98 shares. Northeast Finance Consultants Inc invested in 850 shares. Mirae Asset Global Limited stated it has 0% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Franklin Res holds 0.09% or 567,569 shares in its portfolio. 1,508 were accumulated by Blb&B Advsrs.

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21 billion and $996.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avangrid Inc by 20,200 shares to 67,500 shares, valued at $3.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI) by 19,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,078 shares, and has risen its stake in Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

