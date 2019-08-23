International Value Advisers Has Lowered Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Holding By $9.54 Million; Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Trimmed Aptargroup (ATR) Holding By $677,022

International Value Advisers Llc decreased Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) stake by 4.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. International Value Advisers Llc sold 138,206 shares as Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)’s stock declined 24.24%. The International Value Advisers Llc holds 3.11 million shares with $217.73M value, down from 3.25 million last quarter. Cimarex Energy Co now has $3.87B valuation. The stock decreased 4.12% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $38.56. About 341,307 shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Adj EPS $1.82; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 million; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Net $186.3M; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – FULL-YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION AND CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 16/04/2018 Cimarex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Cimarex Energy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased Aptargroup Inc (ATR) stake by 0.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 6,387 shares as Aptargroup Inc (ATR)’s stock rose 7.28%. The Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc holds 4.29M shares with $456.17 million value, down from 4.29M last quarter. Aptargroup Inc now has $7.70B valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $120.28. About 62,420 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup Sees 2Q Adj EPS 99c-Adj EPS $1.04; 12/04/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 12/04/2018 – Aptar Food + Beverage and Cheer Pack North America Partner to Launch a Premade No-Spill Spouted Pouch Solution; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04; 29/03/2018 AptarGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Aptar Pharma and Propeller Health Partner to Develop Digital Medicine Platform Across Therapeutic Areas; 07/05/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Aptargroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATR); 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP INC QTRLY NET SALES $ 703.35 MLN VS $ 601.32 MLN; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $9,617 activity. Another trade for 130 shares valued at $9,617 was made by STEWART LISA A on Tuesday, March 5.

Among 8 analysts covering Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Cimarex Energy has $96 highest and $5100 lowest target. $71.13’s average target is 84.47% above currents $38.56 stock price. Cimarex Energy had 19 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, July 18 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, May 20 by Wells Fargo. M Partners maintained the shares of XEC in report on Thursday, August 8 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 12. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, August 6. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $96 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 14 with “Overweight”. The firm has “In-Line” rating given on Wednesday, August 7 by Imperial Capital.

More notable recent Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cimarex Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cimarex Energy: XEC Stands For Excellent Execution Company – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 61% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Cimarex Energy Co.’s (NYSE:XEC) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold XEC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability, a Minnesota-based fund reported 7,326 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Moreover, Toronto Dominion Bancorp has 0.01% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 65,874 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Limited holds 24,148 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 0.03% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Nomura Asset Com, a Japan-based fund reported 16,419 shares. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Corporation has 35,185 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 90,299 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Stifel Fin invested in 123,324 shares or 0.02% of the stock. United Capital Advisers Llc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al stated it has 16,403 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 0.04% stake. 78,444 are owned by Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Rampart Mgmt Co Lc has 901 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased Fortive Corp stake by 37,786 shares to 852,937 valued at $71.55M in 2019Q1. It also upped Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) stake by 19,676 shares and now owns 812,131 shares. Donaldson Inc (NYSE:DCI) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AptarGroup has $12200 highest and $115 lowest target. $118.50’s average target is -1.48% below currents $120.28 stock price. AptarGroup had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by UBS. Robert W. Baird maintained AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $115 target.

More notable recent AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Worth Considering AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) For Its Upcoming Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “27 Stocks Moving in Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Aptargroup Inc (ATR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is AptarGroup’s (NYSE:ATR) Share Price Gain Of 100% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 12, 2019.