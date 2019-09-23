International Value Advisers Has Lowered By $4.61 Million Its Astronics (ATRO) Stake; Amerisafe (AMSF) Sentiment Is 1.43

Amerisafe Inc (AMSF) investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.30, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 73 institutional investors increased or opened new equity positions, while 51 cut down and sold their stakes in Amerisafe Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 18.82 million shares, up from 18.57 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Amerisafe Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 39 Increased: 52 New Position: 21.

Analysts await Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 24.75% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.01 per share. AMSF’s profit will be $14.67M for 22.02 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Amerisafe, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.56% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $66.94. About 81,023 shares traded. Amerisafe, Inc. (AMSF) has risen 8.85% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical AMSF News: 26/04/2018 – Amerisafe at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – AMERISAFE 1Q EPS 84c

AMERISAFE, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides workersÂ’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.29 billion. The Company’s workersÂ’ compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It has a 17.08 P/E ratio. The firm serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, gas and oil, and other industries through agencies.

S&T Bank Pa holds 2% of its portfolio in Amerisafe, Inc. for 143,086 shares. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp owns 149,845 shares or 1.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Walthausen & Co. Llc has 0.96% invested in the company for 113,734 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Copeland Capital Management Llc has invested 0.9% in the stock. Palisade Capital Management Llc Nj, a New Jersey-based fund reported 315,448 shares.

Analysts await Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 32.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.52 per share. ATRO’s profit will be $11.49 million for 21.77 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by Astronics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 84.21% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.58, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold ATRO shares while 37 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 20.57 million shares or 0.32% less from 20.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 9,422 shares in its portfolio. Loomis Sayles And LP owns 528,839 shares. Zacks Invest Mgmt reported 0.02% stake. Huntington Financial Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO). Kennedy Capital Management accumulated 64,299 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has invested 0.02% in Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO). Quantbot Tech LP stated it has 4,831 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 296,204 were accumulated by Northern Trust. Mgmt Professionals Inc holds 289 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 29,123 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs holds 0% or 1,883 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 110,400 shares. Pinnacle Associate Limited reported 0.01% stake. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 5,404 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 18,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.