International Value Advisers Has Lifted Phoenix New Media LTD (FENG) Stake By $837,027; Shorts at Carnival (CCL) Raised By 7.56%

International Value Advisers Llc increased Phoenix New Media Ltd (FENG) stake by 6.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. International Value Advisers Llc acquired 279,009 shares as Phoenix New Media Ltd (FENG)’s stock declined 33.49%. The International Value Advisers Llc holds 4.45M shares with $14.46M value, up from 4.17M last quarter. Phoenix New Media Ltd now has $219.03 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.01. About 13,551 shares traded. Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) has declined 27.41% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.41% the S&P500. Some Historical FENG News: 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 26/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Rev $45.3M; 03/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Announces Yidian’s Financing Update; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss $9.3M; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q Rev $71M; 14/05/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD FENG.N – QTRLY NET LOSS PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE RMB0.06; 12/03/2018 PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE $0.00; 12/03/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS $0.02; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q EPS 0c

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) had an increase of 7.56% in short interest. CCL’s SI was 16.15M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 7.56% from 15.02M shares previously. With 4.20M avg volume, 4 days are for Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL)’s short sellers to cover CCL’s short positions. The SI to Carnival Corporation’s float is 3.71%. The stock decreased 3.70% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $48.68. About 3.62M shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 24/04/2018 – Carnival Corporation Selects Konami’s SYNKROS Casino Management System for Fleetwide Gaming Operations; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Net $391M; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees FY Adj EPS $4.20-Adj EPS $4.40; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q EPS 54c; 04/05/2018 – Carnival PLC: Block Listing Six Monthly Return; 23/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Sails to the “Rhythm of the Caribbean” by Introducing New lmmersive Cultural Experiences; 15/05/2018 – LIVEXLIVE MEDIA – SIGNED DEAL FOR TENCENT VIDEO TO LIVESTREAM ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL LAS VEGAS TO AUDIENCES IN MAINLAND CHINA, HONG KONG AND MACAU; 03/04/2018 – Holland America Line’s Popular Ready Set Sail Promotion Offers Pre-Paid Gratuities, Reduced Deposits and Exceptional Cruise Fares; 12/03/2018 – Wake Forest: Carnival for the Kids; 06/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Adds 20 Cruises To Cuba From Tampa Aboard Carnival Paradise In 2019

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. On Tuesday, June 25 DONALD ARNOLD W bought $997,267 worth of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) or 22,050 shares. Shares for $930,000 were bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold Carnival Corporation & Plc shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fincl Advisers Llc stated it has 39,357 shares. 46,383 are held by Sg Americas Secs Limited. Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.08% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Bluecrest Cap Management Ltd invested in 0.02% or 4,964 shares. 400,221 are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt. Susquehanna Grp Llp holds 249,974 shares. Chase Invest Counsel Corporation stated it has 4,695 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Trust Of Vermont, Vermont-based fund reported 1,348 shares. Intact Invest Mngmt stated it has 98,700 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg Sa accumulated 16,505 shares. Manchester Capital Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.01% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) or 2,265 shares. Sprucegrove owns 171,142 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp has 0.06% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Bokf Na holds 8,065 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 8,350 shares.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. The company has market cap of $34.87 billion. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, and Seabourn brands in North America; and Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises , Cunard, and P&O Cruises (Australia) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia. It has a 11.4 P/E ratio. The firm operates approximately 100 cruise ships.

Among 11 analysts covering Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Carnival Corp has $70 highest and $4800 lowest target. $56.42’s average target is 15.90% above currents $48.68 stock price. Carnival Corp had 18 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) rating on Monday, June 24. Bank of America has “Hold” rating and $53 target. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, March 27 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of CCL in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, June 21. SunTrust maintained Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by Nomura to “Neutral” on Friday, June 21. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, July 1 by Berenberg.