International Value Advisers Has Lifted Its Position in Phoenix New Media LTD (FENG) by $3.51 Million; Prescott Group Capital Management Has Decreased Its Calamp (CAMP) Holding by $3.99 Million as Market Value Declined

International Value Advisers Llc increased its stake in Phoenix New Media Ltd. (FENG) by 26.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc bought 878,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.49% . The hedge fund held 4.17M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.55M, up from 3.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Phoenix New Media Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.49M market cap company. The stock increased 2.95% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.14. About 52,862 shares traded. Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) has declined 27.41% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.41% the S&P500. Some Historical FENG News: 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss $9.3M; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Rev $45.3M; 12/03/2018 PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE $0.00; 14/05/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD FENG.N – QTRLY NET LOSS PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE RMB0.06; 12/03/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS $0.02; 26/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q Rev $71M; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q EPS 0c; 03/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Announces Yidian’s Financing Update

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Calamp Corp (CAMP) by 88.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 332,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.29% . The hedge fund held 42,345 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $533,000, down from 374,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Calamp Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $331.59 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.46% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $9.86. About 208,105 shares traded. CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) has declined 50.44% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CAMP News: 26/04/2018 – CALAMP 4Q REV. $94.4M, EST. $93.6M; 26/04/2018 – CALAMP 4Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 29C; 26/04/2018 – CALAMP CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.30; 26/04/2018 – CalAmp 4Q Rev $94.4M; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Investors US Buys New 79% Position in CalAmp; 22/05/2018 – CalAmp Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Holding in CalAmp Published in Error; 19/03/2018 – CalAmp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – CALAMP REPORTS $30M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 31/05/2018 – CalAmp Expands Access To Crash Details With Automated Push Notifications And Online Report Access

International Value Advisers Llc, which manages about $19.61 billion and $2.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB) by 201,269 shares to 5.89 million shares, valued at $256.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 138,206 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.11 million shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.03 EPS, down 87.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.24 per share. CAMP’s profit will be $1.01M for 82.17 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by CalAmp Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56 million and $488.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avaya Hldgs Corp by 55,698 shares to 701,408 shares, valued at $11.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NYSE:NUS) by 140,121 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,194 shares, and has risen its stake in Centennial Resource Dev Inc.