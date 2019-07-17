International Value Advisers Has Lifted Its Bank Of America (BAC) Stake; Affiliated Managers Group In (AMG) Holder First National Bank Of Omaha Has Increased Its Stake by $2.57 Million as Market Valuation Declined

First National Bank Of Omaha increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group In (AMG) by 145.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha bought 24,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,610 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35 million, up from 16,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $87.71. About 547,961 shares traded or 0.33% up from the average. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.01% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 08/03/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – TOTAL 2017 DIVIDEND PROPOSED OF EUR 0.28 PER ORDINARY SHARE; 29/05/2018 – AMG Names Dalton as CEO Replacing Longtime Leader Sean Healey; 29/05/2018 – REG-AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Provides Information Regarding the National Truckers Strike in Brazil; 11/04/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC AMG.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – AT THIS STAGE AMG DOES NOT EXPECT A MATERIAL FINANCIAL IMPACT AS A RESULT OF STRIKE; 08/03/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC AMG.N SAYS ENTERED INTO A $385 MLN SENIOR UNSECURED TERM LOAN CREDIT FACILIT; 29/05/2018 – AMG Advd Metallurgical Doesn’t Expect a Material Fincl Impact as a Result of the Strike; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – WILL PROVIDE FURTHER UPDATES IN DUE COURSE; 08/03/2018 – Affiliated Managers Group Enters $385M Credit Facility; 29/05/2018 – AMG Announces that Nathaniel Dalton Succeeds Sean M. Healey as CEO

International Value Advisers Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 31.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc bought 2.53 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10.44 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $288.05M, up from 7.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $270.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $28.99. About 51.10M shares traded or 8.02% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 09/04/2018 – BofA market analyst Hartnett pins ‘simple reason’ for market woes on the Fed; 08/03/2018 – CBOE Rules: Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith, Incorporated (Order Under Rule 506(d)(2)(ii) of ohe Securities Act of 1933; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 27/04/2018 – Lilly to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 16/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP BAC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO COMMENTS AT BANK OF AMERICA/MERRILL LYNCH CONFERENCE; 27/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH REPORTS MEAN GENDER BONUS GAP FOR UK IN 2017 OF 57.9 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – The Morning Risk Report: BofA Whistlebowers Win Record Awards; 03/05/2018 – Invitae to participate in two upcoming investor conferences, the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Heath Care Conference and t

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AMG shares while 119 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 46.02 million shares or 2.69% less from 47.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brant Point Invest Mngmt Lc invested in 34,700 shares. Raymond James And Associate holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 156,063 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability Co invested 0.02% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0.06% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.01% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Hartwell J M Partnership has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). 424,116 are owned by Jennison Limited Liability Company. Welch And Forbes Limited Co invested in 3,761 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jensen Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 10,126 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Macquarie Group Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Utah Retirement Systems reported 9,890 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 56,129 shares stake. Cubic Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 4,954 shares.

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83M and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 10,795 shares to 66,818 shares, valued at $6.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 13,615 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,385 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

