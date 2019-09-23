International Value Advisers Has Increased By $837,027 Its Phoenix New Media LTD (FENG) Position; Research Frontiers (REFR) Shorts Lowered By 0.58%

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) had a decrease of 0.58% in short interest. REFR’s SI was 2.08M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.58% from 2.09 million shares previously. With 155,900 avg volume, 13 days are for Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR)’s short sellers to cover REFR’s short positions. The SI to Research Frontiers Incorporated’s float is 9.62%. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.69. About 84,921 shares traded. Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) has risen 282.87% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 282.87% the S&P500. Some Historical REFR News: 15/03/2018 – VISION SYSTEMS TO UNVEIL A NEW SMART INFORMATION WINDOW, USING SPD TECHNOLOGY, NEXT MONTH AT AIRCRAFT INTERIORS EXPO; 14/05/2018 – RESEARCH FRONTIERS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.03; 17/04/2018 – SMARTER COOKING BROUGHT TO THE SMART HOME BY ELECTROLUX AND VARIGUARD USING RESEARCH FRONTIERS SPD-SMART LIGHT-CONTROL TECHNOL; 14/05/2018 – Research Frontiers 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 07/05/2018 – Research Frontiers President and CEO Joseph Harary to Present and Serve as Panelist on Disruptive Automotive Technology at the 3rd Annual 2018 Disruptive Growth & Healthcare Conference; 10/04/2018 – NEW AEROSPACE PRODUCTS USING RESEARCH FRONTIERS’ SPD-SMART LIGHT-CONTROL TECHNOLOGY LAUNCHED IN HAMBURG THIS WEEK FOR THE COM; 17/04/2018 – SMARTER COOKING BROUGHT TO THE SMART HOME BY ELECTROLUX AND VARIGUARD USING RESEARCH FRONTIERS SPD-SMART LIGHT-CONTROL TECHNOLOGY; 07/05/2018 – Research Frontiers President and CEO Joseph Harary to Present and Serve as Panelist on Disruptive Automotive Technology at the; 10/04/2018 – NEW AEROSPACE PRODUCTS USING RESEARCH FRONTIERS’ SPD-SMART LIGHT-CONTROL TECHNOLOGY LAUNCHED IN HAMBURG THIS WEEK FOR THE COMMERCIAL AIRLINE INDUSTRY; 23/04/2018 – DJ Research Frontiers Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REFR)

International Value Advisers Llc increased Phoenix New Media Ltd (FENG) stake by 6.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. International Value Advisers Llc acquired 279,009 shares as Phoenix New Media Ltd (FENG)’s stock declined 33.49%. The International Value Advisers Llc holds 4.45M shares with $14.46M value, up from 4.17 million last quarter. Phoenix New Media Ltd now has $212.35 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.0519 during the last trading session, reaching $2.9181. About 96,241 shares traded or 19.57% up from the average. Phcnix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) has declined 27.41% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.41% the S&P500. Some Historical FENG News: 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 03/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Announces Yidian’s Financing Update; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Rev $45.3M; 12/03/2018 PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE $0.00; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss $9.3M; 14/05/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD FENG.N – QTRLY NET LOSS PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE RMB0.06; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q Rev $71M; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q EPS 0c; 12/03/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS $0.02; 26/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F

International Value Advisers Llc decreased Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARCO) stake by 348,823 shares to 7.18 million valued at $52.25 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) stake by 38,995 shares and now owns 505,547 shares. Net 1 Ueps Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.47, from 1.6 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 6 investors sold Research Frontiers Incorporated shares while 2 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 2.25 million shares or 14.49% more from 1.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Family Corp, New York-based fund reported 43,000 shares. Florida-based Raymond James Financial Service Advisors Inc has invested 0% in Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR). Moreover, Mai has 0% invested in Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) for 11,290 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR). 167,250 were reported by Shufro Rose Llc. Moreover, Group One Trading Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR). Stephens Incorporated Ar accumulated 20,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 852,340 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) for 8,400 shares. Fiera Corp holds 32,966 shares. California-based California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR). Homrich & Berg invested in 0% or 10,000 shares. 26,101 are held by Wells Fargo Mn. First Allied Advisory Ser, Missouri-based fund reported 29,212 shares.